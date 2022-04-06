Trending
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 6:24 PM

Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters

By Daniel Uria

April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Sacramento said Wednesday that the shooting that left six people dead and 12 injured over the weekend was a gun battle between gang members.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a statement that at least five shooters fired guns during the exchange of fire between at least two groups of men, noting that the number of suspects may continue to grow.

"As detectives learn more about the shootings, it is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," the Police Department said.

"While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings."

RELATED One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

Police have arrested three suspects: 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, his brother, 27-year-old Smiley Martin, who was among those injured in the shooting, and a third unidentified person.

Dandrae Martin faces assault and illegal firearm charges, and police said during a news conference Wednesday they believe he fired a weapon during the shooting.

Smiley Martin faces charges of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, which police said was a handgun converted to be capable of firing as an automatic weapon.

RELATED Pennsylvania officer killed, 2 injured in Lebanon shooting

"They're very, very dangerous," police spokesman Sgt. Zach Eaton told The Sacramento Bee. "They're configured to shoot a lot of rounds in a very, very short amount of time."

The third suspect also was charged with being a "prohibited person in possession of a firearm," and is not believed to have fired the weapon.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether shooters were among the victims.

RELATED 12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school

"We haven't ruled that out and we haven't ruled that in," Eaton said.

Court documents refer to Sergio Harris, 38, who was killed in the shooting, as a member of the Del Paso Heights Bloods, while Salinas police identified Josh Hoye-Lucchesi, another victim, as a member of the Crips.

Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that overhauls the finances of the U.S. Postal Service and is designed to modernize the national mail agency, which has historically struggled to stay in the black.
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
April 6 (UPI) -- Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, American public opinion of the former has dropped, according to new research published on Wednesday.
Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather
April 6 (UPI) -- A third of Americans have been personally impacted by an extreme weather event within the last two years, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Dow falls 144 points as Federal Reserve officials maintain hawkish stance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow falls 144 points as Federal Reserve officials maintain hawkish stance
April 6 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.67 points as Federal Reserve officials said they "generally agreed" the central bank should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month.
Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains
Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday.
New York man found guilty of abusing Sarah Lawrence students
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York man found guilty of abusing Sarah Lawrence students
April 6 (UPI) -- It took 12 jurors about four hours of deliberating on Wednesday to find Lawrence Ray guilty of 15 counts related to his decade-long reign of abuse over students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York.
U.S. lawmakers hope to bolster infrastructure's cyber defenses amid Russian threat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. lawmakers hope to bolster infrastructure's cyber defenses amid Russian threat
WASHINGTON, April 6 (UPI) -- Top federal cybersecurity officials and members of Congress said this week that the invasion of Ukraine increases the risk of Russian hackers targeting critical infrastructure.
Six attorneys general warn NFL over workplace harassment claims
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Six attorneys general warn NFL over workplace harassment claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Attorneys general from six U.S. states said Tuesday, they will investigate the National Football League over concerns about workplace harassment, particularly against women and minorities.
Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden: Sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
April 6 (UPI) -- In the wake of new sanctions against Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the intent of the sanctions was to stifle Russia's ability to grow its economy for years to come.
2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19
April 6 (UPI) -- Two of President Joe Biden's Cabinet members -- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, their respective departments announced.
