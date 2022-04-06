Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 2:31 PM

Watch live: Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service

By Clyde Hughes
Watch live: Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
The bill, passed easily in both chambers of Congress, is intended to give the U.S. Postal Service greater financial flexibility and stabilize cash flow. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign a bill into law that overhauls the finances of the U.S. Postal Services and is designed to modernize the national mail agency, which has historically struggled to stay in the black.

Biden will sign the bipartisan $107 billion package that was easily passed the House and Senate. It gives the beleaguered agency greater financial flexibility in removing $57 billion in past-due postal liabilities, as well as $50 billion in payments over the next 10 years.

Advertisement

The law will also require future postal service retirees to enroll in Medicare, and drops a requirement that ordered the agency to prefund their healthcare costs every year.

Biden will sign the bill in a ceremony at the White House at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

The USPS has been under fire since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office in mid-2020 and has faced criticism for taking down mail collection boxes and delaying mail during the 2020 presidential race.

In 2021, DeJoy introduced a 10-year plan to cut costs, which included lowering the service standard for first-class mail from three days or less to five days or less. The plan also reduced office hours.

Advertisement

The USPS, which began operating in 1775, mandates delivery to all U.S. households regardless of location. For this and a number of other reasons, many of which are outside the USPS' control, the agency has historically been a money loser.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to local building trades leaders from across the country at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference on Wednesday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers White House report urges reforms to protect voting rights for Native Americans Two letters arrive at New Jersey home 75 years after being mailed

Latest Headlines

Biden: Russia sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden: Russia sanctions intended to stifle Russian economy for years
April 6 (UPI) -- In the wake of new sanctions against Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the intent of the sanctions was to stifle Russia's ability to grow its economy for years to come.
2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19
April 6 (UPI) -- Two of President Joe Biden's Cabinet members -- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, their respective departments announced.
U.S. Marshals arrest child porn suspect who faked his own death in 2016
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
U.S. Marshals arrest child porn suspect who faked his own death in 2016
April 6 (UPI) -- A man who faked his own death in 2016 to avoid a child sex pornography trial has been arrested after nearly six years as a fugitive.
Justice Department charges Russian Oligarch for violating sanctions
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Justice Department charges Russian Oligarch for violating sanctions
April 6 (UPI) -- A Russian national has been charged with violating U.S. sanctions first imposed in 2014 over Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump rule limiting Clean Water Act
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court upholds Trump rule limiting Clean Water Act
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a Trump-era rule that prevented state and tribal governments from halting projects under provisions in the Clean Water Act.
House to vote on criminal contempt referrals of two former Trump aides
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House to vote on criminal contempt referrals of two former Trump aides
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will vote Wednesday on criminal contempt of Congress referrals for two former Trump White House staffers.
Utah woman dies after falling in Grand Canyon during camping trip
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Utah woman dies after falling in Grand Canyon during camping trip
April 6 (UPI) -- A woman from Utah has died after an accidental fall at the Grand Canyon, the National Parks Service confirmed Wednesday.
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
April 6 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans squared off during a House committee hearing with some of the leading figures in the petroleum industry Wednesday, taking familiar sides during.
Minnesota police officer won't be charged in Amir Locke shooting death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Minnesota police officer won't be charged in Amir Locke shooting death
April 6 (UPI) -- A Minnesota police officer will not be charged in the shooting death of Amir Locke during a raid on a St. Paul home in February, prosecutors said Wednesday.
JetBlue offers $3.6B to buy Spirit Airlines, could kill merger with Frontier
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
JetBlue offers $3.6B to buy Spirit Airlines, could kill merger with Frontier
April 6 (UPI) -- JetBlue Airways has made an unexpected offer to buy Spirit Airlines for more than $3 billion, which may ultimately trickle down and spell trouble for another carrier -- Frontier Airlines.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement