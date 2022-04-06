Watch live: Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service

The bill, passed easily in both chambers of Congress, is intended to give the U.S. Postal Service greater financial flexibility and stabilize cash flow. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign a bill into law that overhauls the finances of the U.S. Postal Services and is designed to modernize the national mail agency, which has historically struggled to stay in the black. Biden will sign the bipartisan $107 billion package that was easily passed the House and Senate. It gives the beleaguered agency greater financial flexibility in removing $57 billion in past-due postal liabilities, as well as $50 billion in payments over the next 10 years. Advertisement

The law will also require future postal service retirees to enroll in Medicare, and drops a requirement that ordered the agency to prefund their healthcare costs every year.

Biden will sign the bill in a ceremony at the White House at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

The USPS has been under fire since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office in mid-2020 and has faced criticism for taking down mail collection boxes and delaying mail during the 2020 presidential race.

In 2021, DeJoy introduced a 10-year plan to cut costs, which included lowering the service standard for first-class mail from three days or less to five days or less. The plan also reduced office hours.

The USPS, which began operating in 1775, mandates delivery to all U.S. households regardless of location. For this and a number of other reasons, many of which are outside the USPS' control, the agency has historically been a money loser.

