Watch Live
Oil executives testify in Congress about high cost of gas, price gouging concerns
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 10:01 AM

Ivanka Trump testifies in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection investigation

By Ashley Williams
Ivanka Trump testifies in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection investigation
Senior adviser Jared Kushner was the first Trump family member to testify before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump testified via video for nearly eight hours before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The daughter of former President Donald Trump was initially asked to testify in January. Ivanka Trump made no clear attempts to avoid revealing information by invoking the Fifth Amendment or executive privilege in her testimony Tuesday, said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Advertisement

"She's answering questions," Thompson told reporters. "Not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions."

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner, testified for six hours before the committee, the first Trump family member to meet with investigators.

RELATED Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

The White House said in March that President Joe Biden would not invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Kushner or other former Donald Trump advisers Michael Flynn and Peter Navarro.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Ivanka Trump, as one of former president's top aides, was with her father most of the day as the insurrection unfolded and spent time in Oval Office meetings with him, NBC News reported.

Other White House officials have testified that Ivanka Trump was in the room as her father spoke with former Vice President Mike Pence on the phone.

Advertisement
RELATED Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Tuesday afternoon the panel "has a lot of work ahead" as they prepare to begin public hearings sometime in May.

The committee indicated for the first time last month that it has evidence suggesting the former president's involvement with a criminal conspiracy to overturn President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

RELATED House Jan. 6 committee says evidence indicates that Trump, others committed crimes

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Oil execs testify in Congress amid gas price gouging concerns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch live: Oil execs testify in Congress amid gas price gouging concerns
April 6 (UPI) -- A panel of oil company executives appeared in Congress on Wednesday to face questions about rising oil and gas prices, their soaring profits and concerns about price gouging.
Report: Mortgage applications fall in face of higher interest rates
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Report: Mortgage applications fall in face of higher interest rates
April 6 (UPI) -- Rising interest rates continued to have a chilling effect on the home mortgage industry as loan applications tumbled 6.3% last week compared to the week before, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
April 6 (UPI) -- Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a congressional hearing that North Korea poses a direct threat to the United States with its long-range missiles and other weapons programs.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem bans critical race theory in K-12 schools by executive order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem bans critical race theory in K-12 schools by executive order
April 6 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order to ban critical race theory in state schools after state legislators rejected a similar bill last month.
Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive
April 6 (UPI) -- California Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons
April 6 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain announced that they will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic capabilities amid an arms race with China and Russia over the weaponry.
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
April 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Tuesday a drawdown of $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson stood trial for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riots as his lawyers said he only entered the Capitol building to help his friend.
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a third suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
April 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner have filed a motion seeking to reopen his case weeks ahead of his scheduled execution.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
UAE sentences Israeli woman to death for possession of 500 grams of cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement