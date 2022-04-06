Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 8:24 PM

Texas Gov. Abbott to send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune
Texas Gov. Abbott to send migrants to Washington, D.C., on charter buses
Asylum-seekers get off a bus last August in front of the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas. File Photo by Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

April 6 (UPI) -- As federal officials brace for an increase of thousands more migrants at an already busy southern border, Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Texas will provide charter buses to border communities so migrants can be sent to Washington, D.C., where the Biden administration can better deal with them.

"To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.," Abbott said in a press conference in Weslaco.

Advertisement

"We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, who will oversee the busing program, said the state will have over 900 buses for this operation and Abbott said the first drop-off would be at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement
RELATED CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration

Abbott's announcement is in response to the administration's decision last month to roll back a pandemic-era emergency health order known as Title 42 that allowed immigration authorities to turn away migrants at the border, even those seeking asylum. That order, which was put in place during former President Donald Trump's administration, has allowed immigration authorities to manage the sometimes overwhelming number of migrants trying to enter the country.

Without it, federal officials say, they expect to draw thousands more migrants to the southwestern border every day, in addition to the already large numbers of people trying to enter from Latin America and other places across the globe.

Abbott also said Wednesday the Department of Public Safety will immediately begin enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles coming through the Mexico border into Texas because human smugglers are known to use commercial trucks to transport people into the country. Abbott acknowledged that the move will "dramatically slow" traffic at the Texas border. Mexico is one of state's largest trading partner and does hundreds of billions of dollars in trade with Texas every year.

RELATED Texas National Guard troops posted at wealthy ranches as part of border mission

Abbott also said the state will create boat blockades on the Rio Grande to deter migrants and install concertina wire, a type of barbed or razor wire, in low-river crossings on the river that are high-traffic areas.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference discussing the state response to Title 42 being lifted in Weslaco on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Gov. Greg Abbott discussed Texas' response to the lifting of Title 42 at a press conference Wednesday in Weslaco. Photo by Michael Gonzalez/The Texas Tribune
Advertisement

In the midst of a reelection push, Abbott, a Republican, has made border security a top priority. Last March, he announced he was sending National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers to the border to curb illegal immigration into the state in an effort dubbed Operation Lone Star.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here. The Texas Tribune is a non-profit, non-partisan media organization that informs Texans -- and engages with them -- about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

RELATED Report: Overall ICE arrests drop as agency focuses on felons

Latest Headlines

Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs announces retirement citing redistricting 'circus'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs announces retirement citing redistricting 'circus'
April 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, announced Wednesday he will retire from Congress following his current term, citing redistricting in the state.
House votes to find two former Trump aides in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House votes to find two former Trump aides in criminal contempt
April 6 (UPI) -- The House voted Wednesday to find two former Trump White House staffers in criminal contempt of Congress for not cooperating with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Former defense contractor acquitted on charges related to Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former defense contractor acquitted on charges related to Jan. 6 riots
April 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Martin, a former federal defense contractor, was acquitted on four misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 riots on Wednesday.
Energy company ESI to pay $35M over windmill eagle deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Energy company ESI to pay $35M over windmill eagle deaths
April 6 (UPI) -- Energy company ESI Energy Inc. must pay $35 million because its windmills killed or injured at least 150 bald and golden eagles over the last decade, a federal court in Wyoming ruled.
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Sacramento shooting was gang-related, involved at least 5 shooters
April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Sacramento said a shooting in downtown on Sunday that killed six people was gang-related and involved at least five shooters.
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs law to reform U.S. Postal Service
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that overhauls the finances of the U.S. Postal Service and is designed to modernize the national mail agency, which has historically struggled to stay in the black.
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. public opinion of Russia, Putin, drops
April 6 (UPI) -- Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, American public opinion of the former has dropped, according to new research published on Wednesday.
Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup poll: 1 in 3 Americans have recently experienced extreme weather
April 6 (UPI) -- A third of Americans have been personally impacted by an extreme weather event within the last two years, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Dow falls 144 points as Federal Reserve officials maintain hawkish stance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 144 points as Federal Reserve officials maintain hawkish stance
April 6 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.67 points as Federal Reserve officials said they "generally agreed" the central bank should shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion per month.
Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains
Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Democrats, Republicans spar over gasoline price spike during House hearing
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
Israel's ruling coalition loses Knesset majority
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley: North Korea 'real danger' to U.S. homeland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement