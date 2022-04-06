Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2022 / 5:41 AM

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem bans critical race theory in K-12 schools by executive order

By Darryl Coote
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem bans critical race theory in K-12 schools by executive order
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she signed an executive order to ban critical race theory from K-12 schools. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed an executive order to ban critical race theory in state schools after state legislators rejected a similar bill last month.

The Republican governor signed the executive order Tuesday ordering the state's Department of Education against directing or compelling "department employees, students, teachers or school district employees to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to inherently divisive concepts."

Advertisement

The order, which repeatedly uses the term inherently divisive concepts, defines it as concepts that state one race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin "is inherently superior to another" as well as that an individual is "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive whether consciously or subconsciously" based on race or gender.

The education department is also ordered to review policies, materials and trainings that promote inherently divisive concepts and have them removed by Oct. 1.

RELATED Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion

"Political indoctrination has no place in our classroom," Noem said in a statement. "Our children will not be taught that they are racists or that they are victims, and they will not be compelled to feel responsible for the mistakes of their ancestors."

"We will guarantee that our students learn America's true and honest history -- that includes both our triumphs and our mistakes," she said.

Advertisement

The move by Noem comes a month after the South Dakota Senate rejected her bill to ban critical race from K-12 schools.

RELATED Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion

"Once again, Noem refuses to work with South Dakota leaders to make the state better," gubernatorial challenger and Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith tweeted in response to the executive order.

With the executive order, South Dakota becomes the latest state to attack critical race theory, which is an academic and legal concept that discusses systemic racism.

According to Education Week, an independent news organization that covers elementary school education, 42 sates have taken measures to limit the teaching or critical race theory or to restrict teachers discussing race and sex this year.

RELATED Library book 'challenges,' surging amid conservative activism, ALA says

Two weeks ago, Noem signed a bill to ban state universities from requiring students and teachers to attend trainings or orientations based on critical race theory.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota on Tuesday described Noem's executive order as censorship and in violation of First Amendment protections for academic freedom.

"This executive order is overly broad and opens the door to a wide variety of interpretations that could censor free speech and important discussions about systemic racism," Jett Jonelis, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager, said in a statement. "Students deserve to have a free and open exchange about our history -- not one that erases the legacy of discrimination and lived experiences of Black, indigenous and other people of color."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Adam Schiff tests COVID-19 positive
April 6 (UPI) -- California Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Australia, Britain security pact to develop hypersonic weapons
April 6 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain announced that they will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic capabilities amid an arms race with China and Russia over the weaponry.
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
April 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Tuesday a drawdown of $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine.
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson stood trial for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riots as his lawyers said he only entered the Capitol building to help his friend.
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a third suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
April 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner have filed a motion seeking to reopen his case weeks ahead of his scheduled execution.
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
April 5 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday he will step down from his role as the company prepares to complete a merger with Discovery.
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
April 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a near-total ban on abortions Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for a signature.
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
April 5 (UPI) -- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday, after multiple media reports that Biden is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through Aug. 31.
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
April 5 (UPI) -- Twitter on Tuesday announced that it's limiting the content of 300 official Russian government accounts amid Moscow's efforts to crack down on the spread of information.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement