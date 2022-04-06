Trending
April 6, 2022 / 3:23 PM

2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

By Danielle Haynes
1/2
Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday but isn't experiencing any systems. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Two of President Joe Biden's Cabinet members -- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, their respective departments announced.

The Justice Department said Garland, 69, wasn't experiencing any symptoms but will isolate at home for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. A statement said Garland will work from home and will return to the office after he tests negative for the virus.

"He asked to be tested after learning that he may have been exposed," the department said.

Garland, who is fully vaccinated and has received at least one booster, attended a news conference along with FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier Wednesday. The Justice Department said it plans to conduct contact tracing.

The Commerce Department said Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home test.

"She is fully-vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms," a department statement read.

Raimondo plans to isolate at home for at least five days and return to the office after testing negative.

The Commerce Department is also conducting contact tracing.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to local building trades leaders from across the country at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference on Wednesday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

