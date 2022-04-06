2 Biden Cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

April 6 (UPI) -- Two of President Joe Biden's Cabinet members -- Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, their respective departments announced.
The Justice Department said Garland, 69, wasn't experiencing any symptoms but will isolate at home for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. A statement said Garland will work from home and will return to the office after he tests negative for the virus.