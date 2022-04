Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling fine and is under quarantine. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- California Rep. Adam Schiff announced Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement published to Twitter, the Democrat said he is "feeling fine" and will quarantine for the next several days per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Advertisement

"[G]rateful to be vaccinated and boosted," he said. "And remember, please get vaccinated!"

Schiff's announcement follows several other politicians stating they have contracted the virus in recent days.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is currently symptomatic and feeling well," his communications director, Mahen Gunaratna, said in a statement.

Late last month, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested COVID-19 positive after traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe.

Days earlier, both former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that they had contracted the virus.

According to govtrack.us, a website that has been tracking the spread of the virus among U.S. politicians, more than 150 Congress members have fallen ill to the pandemic.