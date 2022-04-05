More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours

Residents in part of the Southeast will face another day of volatile weather Wednesday that will include the risk of tornadoes.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week.

The most significant threat for severe thunderstorms and torrential rainfall Wednesday afternoon and night will largely center between Interstate 10 and Interstate 40 from Mississippi and northern Florida to the southern Appalachians. Along this path, more than 40 million people will be at risk.

"While April often denotes a strong uptick in severe weather, Gulf of Mexico waters are running well above average for this point of the season, and that could mean that storm systems will have the potential to trigger even more severe weather and tornadoes than one might expect," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

A large storm over the North Central states will begin to pull warm and humid air northward from the Gulf of Mexico once again and limit the break from severe weather to less than 24 hours in parts of the Southeast, following damaging thunderstorms that brought tornadoes and flash flooding Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms will quickly expand from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, northward to middle and eastern Tennessee and the western and central portions of the Carolinas during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy to locally severe storms may also extend northward over parts of the Ohio Valley and perhaps as far to the north as the shores of Lake Erie.

Powerful wind gusts can easily occur within large complexes of thunderstorms, and a maximum of 80 mph will be possible. At this force, sporadic power outages and property damage can occur along with an elevated risk of trees being knocked over due to saturated ground.

In addition to damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding downpours and tornadoes will also be possible. The risk of flash flooding is likely to be greatest in locations that got doused Tuesday and where thunderstorms move over the same areas for several hours.

The threat on Wednesday includes many major cities along the Interstate 85 corridor from Montgomery, Ala., to Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. For some cities, such as Jackson, Miss., Montgomery, Tallahassee, Fla., and Savannah, Ga., Wednesday could be the second consecutive day with severe thunderstorms or flash flooding.

Motorists traveling on major interstates throughout the region should be prepared to face slowdowns as sudden visibility reductions occur from the downpours and blowing spray from other vehicles. Secondary roadways may be blocked by fallen trees and power lines or floodwaters, forcing motorists to take an alternate route.

The risk of severe weather may not come to an end Thursday. As a cold front spirals eastward from the large storm over the North Central states, heavy, gusty thunderstorms, perhaps a few with damaging winds, may erupt from the eastern parts of the Carolinas to as far to the north as Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

As AccuWeather meteorologists predicted since last week, April has picked up right where March left off as severe weather got underway late Monday across the southern Plains, with dozens of reports of hail and damaging winds from the Texas-Oklahoma border to southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana. AccuWeather national reporter Bill Wadell was on the scene in Alvarado, Texas, where lightning strikes sparked numerous fires across the town.

The storms from the beginning of the week shifted eastward throughout Tuesday, spawning at least five preliminary tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Flash flooding was also reported across southern Mississippi as the thunderstorms unleashed localized amounts of 3-6 inches.

Forecasters say there is some good news as several days of quieter weather conditions are likely for the Southern states beginning Friday as unseasonably cool air takes hold and lasts through the weekend. The next round of severe weather may then begin to unfold early next week over the southern Plains.