Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 4:25 PM

More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours

By Alex Sosnowski, Accuweather.com

Residents in part of the Southeast will face another day of volatile weather Wednesday that will include the risk of tornadoes.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week.

Advertisement

The most significant threat for severe thunderstorms and torrential rainfall Wednesday afternoon and night will largely center between Interstate 10 and Interstate 40 from Mississippi and northern Florida to the southern Appalachians. Along this path, more than 40 million people will be at risk.

"While April often denotes a strong uptick in severe weather, Gulf of Mexico waters are running well above average for this point of the season, and that could mean that storm systems will have the potential to trigger even more severe weather and tornadoes than one might expect," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Advertisement
RELATED Airports in Florida cancel more flights after thousands grounded due to weather

A large storm over the North Central states will begin to pull warm and humid air northward from the Gulf of Mexico once again and limit the break from severe weather to less than 24 hours in parts of the Southeast, following damaging thunderstorms that brought tornadoes and flash flooding Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms will quickly expand from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, northward to middle and eastern Tennessee and the western and central portions of the Carolinas during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heavy to locally severe storms may also extend northward over parts of the Ohio Valley and perhaps as far to the north as the shores of Lake Erie.

Powerful wind gusts can easily occur within large complexes of thunderstorms, and a maximum of 80 mph will be possible. At this force, sporadic power outages and property damage can occur along with an elevated risk of trees being knocked over due to saturated ground.

RELATED April to end meteor shower drought, bring return of 'pink' moon

In addition to damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding downpours and tornadoes will also be possible. The risk of flash flooding is likely to be greatest in locations that got doused Tuesday and where thunderstorms move over the same areas for several hours.

Advertisement

The threat on Wednesday includes many major cities along the Interstate 85 corridor from Montgomery, Ala., to Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. For some cities, such as Jackson, Miss., Montgomery, Tallahassee, Fla., and Savannah, Ga., Wednesday could be the second consecutive day with severe thunderstorms or flash flooding.

Motorists traveling on major interstates throughout the region should be prepared to face slowdowns as sudden visibility reductions occur from the downpours and blowing spray from other vehicles. Secondary roadways may be blocked by fallen trees and power lines or floodwaters, forcing motorists to take an alternate route.

RELATED No foolin': These 6 weather phenomena have really happened

The risk of severe weather may not come to an end Thursday. As a cold front spirals eastward from the large storm over the North Central states, heavy, gusty thunderstorms, perhaps a few with damaging winds, may erupt from the eastern parts of the Carolinas to as far to the north as Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

As AccuWeather meteorologists predicted since last week, April has picked up right where March left off as severe weather got underway late Monday across the southern Plains, with dozens of reports of hail and damaging winds from the Texas-Oklahoma border to southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana. AccuWeather national reporter Bill Wadell was on the scene in Alvarado, Texas, where lightning strikes sparked numerous fires across the town.

Advertisement

The storms from the beginning of the week shifted eastward throughout Tuesday, spawning at least five preliminary tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Flash flooding was also reported across southern Mississippi as the thunderstorms unleashed localized amounts of 3-6 inches.

Forecasters say there is some good news as several days of quieter weather conditions are likely for the Southern states beginning Friday as unseasonably cool air takes hold and lasts through the weekend. The next round of severe weather may then begin to unfold early next week over the southern Plains.

Latest Headlines

Indiana, Kentucky cold case I-65 killer identified through DNA
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Indiana, Kentucky cold case I-65 killer identified through DNA
April 5 (UPI) -- The man believed to be responsible for murdering three women in the late 1980s and assaulting a fourth on the second day of 1990 has been identified, police said Tuesday.
Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges
April 5 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to several felony counts related to his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since leaving office Tuesday to throw his support behind an effort to fix a "glitch" in his landmark healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Admiral Linda L. Fagan to lead the U.S. Coast Guard, which would make her the first woman to lead any branch of the U.S. military services.
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
April 5 (UPI) -- Frito-Lay added Cracker Jill to its roster of peanut and caramel-coated popcorn snacks linked to baseball Tuesday to support and celebrate women breaking barriers in sports.
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of counties across the United States have seen a net increase in the number of businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a non-partisan think tank.
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's net worth has increased by $600 million since he left office, Forbes estimated Tuesday.
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Monday denied allegations made by a former employee to Congress that the National Football League team has withheld visiting team ticket revenue from the NFL.
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
April 5 (UPI) -- A March Gallup poll released Tuesday shows Americans' environmental concerns have remained at a near two-decade high for the seventh year running.
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
April 5 (UPI) -- Google Maps will begin showing toll pricing as part of the newest updates, the company announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement