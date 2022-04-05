Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Police say second suspect in Sacramento shooting was among injured victims at hospital

By Simon Druker

April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a second suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.

The shooting occurred early Sunday in a bar district of the city as the taverns were closing. Police said six people were killed and several others were injured.

Advertisement

Investigators said immediately that they were searching for multiple suspects. One was arrested on Monday. The second was detained Tuesday at a Sacramento-area hospital.

Officials said the second suspect is Smiley Martin, who was actually one of the 12 people injured in the shooting. He's now under police guard at the hospital. Police said he's the older brother of the first suspect -- 26-year-old Dandrae Martin.

Police mark shell casings that came from a handgun used in a mass shooting attack in downtown Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Peter Da Silva/EPA-EFE
RELATED Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims identified

Smiley Martin, 27, faces charges of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

"Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues."

RELATED Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento

Dandrae Martin faces assault and illegal firearm charges.

Police said they have recovered over 170 video and photo files through the community evidence portal, but are still asking for any additional witnesses to come forward. They noted that the a stolen handgun used in the attack had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic fire.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting, which happened over a large area. It wasn't immediately clear on Tuesday whether officers believe there are still more suspects.

RELATED Jury selection begins in sentencing for Parkland high school shooter

Latest Headlines

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
April 5 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have made their way into Mexico and are lining up at U.S. border stations waiting, and hoping, to be among the 100,000 President Joe Biden has promised to let in due to the Russian war.
GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs
April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors and Honda Motor Co. on Tuesday said they will start producing millions of affordable electric vehicles worldwide starting in 2027.
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
April 5 (UPI) -- Tuesday is election day in California's Central Coast, where one of six Republican and Democratic candidates could fill the seat vacated early this year by Rep. Devin Nunes.
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office in 2017 and join President Joe Biden in an effort to fix a "glitch" in the Affordable Care Act.
Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map
April 5 (UPI) -- An appellate judge in New York has stayed a lower court's decision to strike down the state's new congressional redistricting map to allow for litigation over its legality to continue.
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
April 5 (UPI) -- Months after a Miami Beach condominium collapsed killing nearly 100 people, officials have ordered a nearby building to evacuate.
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
April 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Manhattan have charged a 28-year-old man with assaulting seven Asian women over a span of a few hours in late February.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion
April 4 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law legislation that aims to protect access to abortion in the state amid Republican efforts nationwide to prohibit the medical procedure.
Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- President Biden said Monday he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will ultimately face a war crimes trial for his war in Ukraine, and vowed even more economic punishment for Moscow in view of escalating atrocities.
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
April 4 (UPI) -- New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo was apprehended after escaping from federal custody, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement