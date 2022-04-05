Police say second suspect in Sacramento shooting was among injured victims at hospital

April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a second suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.

The shooting occurred early Sunday in a bar district of the city as the taverns were closing. Police said six people were killed and several others were injured.

Investigators said immediately that they were searching for multiple suspects. One was arrested on Monday. The second was detained Tuesday at a Sacramento-area hospital.

Officials said the second suspect is Smiley Martin, who was actually one of the 12 people injured in the shooting. He's now under police guard at the hospital. Police said he's the older brother of the first suspect -- 26-year-old Dandrae Martin.

Smiley Martin, 27, faces charges of possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

"Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

"Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues."

Dandrae Martin faces assault and illegal firearm charges.

Police said they have recovered over 170 video and photo files through the community evidence portal, but are still asking for any additional witnesses to come forward. They noted that the a stolen handgun used in the attack had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic fire.

Investigators are still piecing together what led to the shooting, which happened over a large area. It wasn't immediately clear on Tuesday whether officers believe there are still more suspects.