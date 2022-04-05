Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map

April 5 (UPI) -- An appellate judge in New York has stayed a lower court's decision to strike down the state's new congressional redistricting map to allow for litigation over its legality to continue.
The pause by Justice Stephen Lindley of New York's Fourth Appellate Department in Rochester came days after a state Supreme Court judge ordered lawmakers to redraw the congressional map after saying the one Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law in early February was unconstitutional as it benefited Democrats.