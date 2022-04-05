Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing

1/2

Google Maps will start offering the ability to calculate toll road pricing as part of your route when the tech company releases the latest updates later this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Google Maps will begin showing toll pricing as part of the newest updates, the company announced Tuesday. Updates will allow drivers to calculate the toll cost of a potential trip ahead of time, and will also provide a toll-free option if it exists, according to Google blog post. Advertisement

This marks the first time Google Maps will provide toll prices. It's a move the company says "will make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier" for drivers.

An "avoid toll" option will show an alternate, toll-free route if available and users will be able to avoid seeing tolled options by changing settings.

Toll prices on Android and iOS devices will begin appearing this month for close to 2,000 toll roads in the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia, with more countries expected to follow.

"We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you'll be crossing it," reads the Google blog post.

Having a good sense of direction = knowing where the @GoogleMaps app is on your phone.— Google (@Google) March 31, 2022

Advertisement

RELATED Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right

The latest Google Map updates will also show traffic lights and stop signs along your route, along with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest. Select cities will come with more detailed information, like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands.

A total of 38 U.S. states have some sort of toll roads or bridges. Florida has the highest number of toll roads, followed by Oklahoma, New York and Pennsylvania.