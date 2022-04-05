Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 2:01 PM

Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing

By Simon Druker
1/2
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
Google Maps will start offering the ability to calculate toll road pricing as part of your route when the tech company releases the latest updates later this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Google Maps will begin showing toll pricing as part of the newest updates, the company announced Tuesday.

Updates will allow drivers to calculate the toll cost of a potential trip ahead of time, and will also provide a toll-free option if it exists, according to Google blog post.

Advertisement

This marks the first time Google Maps will provide toll prices. It's a move the company says "will make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier" for drivers.

An "avoid toll" option will show an alternate, toll-free route if available and users will be able to avoid seeing tolled options by changing settings.

RELATED Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports

Toll prices on Android and iOS devices will begin appearing this month for close to 2,000 toll roads in the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia, with more countries expected to follow.

"We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you'll be crossing it," reads the Google blog post.

Advertisement
RELATED Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right

The latest Google Map updates will also show traffic lights and stop signs along your route, along with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest. Select cities will come with more detailed information, like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands.

A total of 38 U.S. states have some sort of toll roads or bridges. Florida has the highest number of toll roads, followed by Oklahoma, New York and Pennsylvania.

RELATED Hit-and-run crash kills track athlete in Virginia, injures 4 others

Latest Headlines

New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
New Cracker Jack snack, Cracker Jill, debuts to support women in sports
April 5 (UPI) -- Frito-Lay added Cracker Jill to its roster of peanut and caramel-coated popcorn snacks linked to baseball Tuesday to support and celebrate women breaking barriers in sports.
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of counties across the United States have seen a net increase in the number of businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a non-partisan think tank.
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's net worth has increased by $600 million since he left office, Forbes estimated Tuesday.
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Monday denied allegations made by a former employee to Congress that the National Football League team has withheld visiting team ticket revenue from the NFL.
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
April 5 (UPI) -- A March Gallup poll released Tuesday shows Americans' environmental concerns have remained at a near two-decade high for the seventh year running.
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June
April 5 (UPI) -- Apple said Tuesday its Worldwide Developers Conference in June will be online again.
EPA proposes new rule to ban chrysotile asbestos
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA proposes new rule to ban chrysotile asbestos
April 5 (UPI) -- The White House said on Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency will announce new rules prohibiting the use and manufacturing of chrysotile asbestos, which has been tied to lung cancer and mesothelioma.
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
April 5 (UPI) -- Releasing millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has helped quell the rising global oil price, according to a AAA news release Tuesday.
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who was among 10 House Republicans voting to impeach President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term and not seeking re-election.
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
April 5 (UPI) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors after becoming the social media platform's largest individual shareholder, Twitter revealed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement