U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 10:39 PM

Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots

By Daniel Uria
Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson (R) stood trial for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riots as his lawyers said he only entered the Capitol building to help his friend, Jacob Fracker (L). Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

April 5 (UPI) -- Lawyers for a former Virginia police officer facing felony charges for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots said he only entered the Capitol Building that day to retrieve his friend.

Thomas Robertson has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges and a misdemeanor, including attempting to obstruct Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, interfering with police during a civil disorder and obstruction of justice for his actions during the riots.

Prosecutors said Robertson used a long wooden pole in clashes with police at the Capitol and later entered the building, then boasted about his actions on social media.

"There was chaos, broken glass everywhere and alarms blaring," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi told the court. "He took a victory lap."

RELATED Former Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Capitol riot charges

Aloi added that Robertson "had been clear in his calls for violence," referencing messages and social media posts he sent ahead of the riots and saying he brought a large wooden stick and three gas masks along for the trip to Washington, D.C.

"I've spent most of my adult life fighting a counter insurgency. I'm about to become part of one, and a very effective one," a Facebook post by Robertson read.

Defense Attorney Camille Wagner said Robertson, whom she referred to as T.J., never attempted to interfere with police or the election count and that he only entered the building to help his friend and fellow former officer, Jacob Fracker, who has pleaded guilty to the charges against him and will testify against Robinson.

RELATED Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz

"You're not going to see T.J. engaging in any violence. You're not going to see T.J. damaging any property," said Wagner.

She said Robertson, a combat veteran, was injured by gunfire in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2011, leaving him with a limp. The injury is why he brought the wooden pole, which she described as a "walking stick," to the Capitol.

"It is used because of the serious injuries that he suffered while in Afghanistan," Wagner said.

RELATED Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots

She added that he never held it out and that it became stuck in an officer's gun belt at one point due to the pushing in the crowd.

"Let's just say things were very chaotic," Wagner said. "There is a wild crowd behind him that is pushing and pushing and pushing."

Wagner also sought to downplay Robertson's comments on social media.

"Social media is not reality. You can be or say anything you want on social media," she said. "Hey, anything for the 'gram or Facebook. It's not reality."

She seemed to suggest that Robertson will testify in his own defense, saying "T.J. is going to admit to you his wrongs."

Fracker's testimony is expected to counter the defense's claims as he has agreed to testify that Robertson brought gas masks and other tactical gear and used the wooden stick in clashes with police.

