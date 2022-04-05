Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 3:00 PM

More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic

By Simon Druker
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
U.S. President Joe Biden talks about his plan to strengthen supply chains Monday. An analysis released Tuesday shows 74% of U.S. counties have seen a net gain in the number of businesses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic decline. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of counties across the United States have seen a net increase in the number of businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a non-partisan think tank.

Of the 3,006 U.S. counties, 74% had more physical business establishments at the end of September than they did before the start of the pandemic and ensuing recession in March 2020, according to the Economic Innovation Group.

Advertisement

The Group points to the unprecedented direct federal aid as the chief cause of the economic resilience, helping businesses to survive the downturn, combined with household and monetary stimulus that enabled a new crop of enterprises to take root.

By contrast, 44% of counties reached a similar milestone five years after the onset of the 2008 financial crisis.

RELATED European Commission announces proposal on new Russian sanctions

Contrary to some predictions, the pandemic did not plunge the U.S. economy into a wave of permanent business closures.

"In fact, the opposite happened -- total business establishments nationwide stood 7 percent above their pre-pandemic levels as of the third quarter of 2021, the latest data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages shows," wrote the group's analysts.

Advertisement

Geographically, growth was tied more to the south and the western parts of the country. Los Angeles County, Miami-Dade County and Maricopa County added the most establishments, with each growing by at least 10,000 businesses.

RELATED Revolutionary changes in transportation could slow global warming if done right

Most counties in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Florida added business establishments at rates faster than the country at-large, even those not bordering an urban center.

Mid-sized counties throughout the West and South also did better than average. The Group lists Ada County, Idaho, as an example. The county, which includes the city of Boise, saw its business establishment total grow 23%.

New York County, which is coextensive with Manhattan, lost 4,695 business locations between the end of 2019 and the third quarter of 2021, which is more than any other county.

RELATED Kamala Harris stresses importance of small businesses in Mississippi visit

Queens County, Baltimore County and Michigan's Wayne County, which includes Detroit, also saw outright declines in the number of established businesses.

"During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, fears of a massive wave of small business failures were pervasive. Fortunately, these fears failed to materialize, no doubt due in part to unprecedented direct federal aid to help businesses survive the downturn, combined with household and monetary stimulus that enabled an entirely new crop of enterprises to take root," wrote EIG associate Connor O'Brien.

Advertisement

RELATED Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels

Latest Headlines

Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's net worth has increased by $600 million since he left office, Forbes estimated Tuesday.
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Monday denied allegations made by a former employee to Congress that the National Football League team has withheld visiting team ticket revenue from the NFL.
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
April 5 (UPI) -- A March Gallup poll released Tuesday shows Americans' environmental concerns have remained at a near two-decade high for the seventh year running.
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
April 5 (UPI) -- Google Maps will begin showing toll pricing as part of the newest updates, the company announced Tuesday.
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June
April 5 (UPI) -- Apple said Tuesday its Worldwide Developers Conference in June will be online again.
EPA proposes new rule to ban chrysotile asbestos
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA proposes new rule to ban chrysotile asbestos
April 5 (UPI) -- The White House said on Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency will announce new rules prohibiting the use and manufacturing of chrysotile asbestos, which has been tied to lung cancer and mesothelioma.
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
April 5 (UPI) -- Releasing millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has helped quell the rising global oil price, according to a AAA news release Tuesday.
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who was among 10 House Republicans voting to impeach President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term and not seeking re-election.
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
April 5 (UPI) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors after becoming the social media platform's largest individual shareholder, Twitter revealed Tuesday.
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
April 5 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have made their way into Mexico and are lining up at U.S. border stations waiting, and hoping, to be among the 100,000 President Joe Biden has promised to let in due to the Russian war.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement