After reports on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will extend the pause on paying back student loans, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called it a "reckless move" on Twitter. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday, after multiple media reports that Biden is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through Aug. 31. "President Biden's perpetual student loan payment moratorium is an insult to every American who responsibly paid debts," Cotton wrote on Twitter. Advertisement

"There's no free lunch: this reckless move puts taxpayers on the hook for billions."

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and CNN reported Tuesday that Biden would extend the current pause on student loan payments, citing sources close to the administration.

Last Thursday, Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to again extend the pause on federal student loan payments and consider a cancellation of student debt.

The Trump administration first enacted the pause on payments and interest in March 2020 to help those economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pause has been extended multiple times since then, with repayments now set to begin May 1.

Cotton, the junior senator from Arkansas since 2015, isn't alone among Republican lawmakers in trying to block an extension of the pause.

In March, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks and Virginia Rep. Bob Good introduced the Federal Student Loan Integrity Act, which would stop the Education Secretary's ability to continue authorizing extensions.