Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 1:54 PM

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June

By Sommer Brokaw
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June
The Apple brand logo is displayed on a large screen at an Apple Special Event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Apple said Tuesday its Worldwide Developers Conference in June will be online again.

The annual conference, which gives developers access to Apple engineers and technologies, will be free for developers to attend online from June 6-10, Apple announced.

Advertisement

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWDC was also held online the past two years.

The conference has traditionally focused on software, but not exclusively.

RELATED Amazon strikes deals with 3 rocket firms for Kuiper satellite launches

Last year Apple announced a range of software updates, including new editions of operating system platforms for iPhone and Mac computers, but past events have also included a new HomePod and iPad Pro.

The conference aims to help Apple's growing global community of more than 30 million developers worldwide "learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences" with access to engineers and technologies, according to the company's statement.

It will include information sessions, learning labs, digital lounges to engage with attendees, along with keynote presentations.

RELATED Roku extends deal with Amazon for Prime Video and IMDb TV

"At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing said in a statement. "In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

Advertisement

Along with the online conference, Apple noted that it will also host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community with more details available soon.

For the third year, Apple said it will also support students who code with the Swift Student Challenge, which allows them to create a Swift Playgrounds app project to submit by April 24.

RELATED Russian space agency to propose suspension of ISS cooperation over sanctions

RELATED U.S. imposes new sanctions on Russian tech, sanctions evasion networks

RELATED Spotify rolls out COVID-19 content advisory tab

Latest Headlines

More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
More than 70% of U.S. counties gained businesses since start of pandemic
April 5 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of counties across the United States have seen a net increase in the number of businesses since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an analysis released Tuesday by a non-partisan think tank.
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Trump's net worth sees $600M boost since leaving office
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's net worth has increased by $600 million since he left office, Forbes estimated Tuesday.
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue
April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Monday denied allegations made by a former employee to Congress that the National Football League team has withheld visiting team ticket revenue from the NFL.
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Gallup poll: 44% of Americans worry a 'great deal' about environment
April 5 (UPI) -- A March Gallup poll released Tuesday shows Americans' environmental concerns have remained at a near two-decade high for the seventh year running.
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google Maps update to start showing toll road pricing
April 5 (UPI) -- Google Maps will begin showing toll pricing as part of the newest updates, the company announced Tuesday.
EPA proposes new rule to ban chrysotile asbestos
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
EPA proposes new rule to ban chrysotile asbestos
April 5 (UPI) -- The White House said on Tuesday that the Environmental Protection Agency will announce new rules prohibiting the use and manufacturing of chrysotile asbestos, which has been tied to lung cancer and mesothelioma.
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
April 5 (UPI) -- Releasing millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has helped quell the rising global oil price, according to a AAA news release Tuesday.
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who was among 10 House Republicans voting to impeach President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term and not seeking re-election.
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk to join Twitter board of directors as largest shareholder
April 5 (UPI) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is set to join Twitter's board of directors after becoming the social media platform's largest individual shareholder, Twitter revealed Tuesday.
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
April 5 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have made their way into Mexico and are lining up at U.S. border stations waiting, and hoping, to be among the 100,000 President Joe Biden has promised to let in due to the Russian war.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement