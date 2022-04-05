Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference will be online in June

The Apple brand logo is displayed on a large screen at an Apple Special Event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Apple said Tuesday its Worldwide Developers Conference in June will be online again. The annual conference, which gives developers access to Apple engineers and technologies, will be free for developers to attend online from June 6-10, Apple announced. Advertisement

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWDC was also held online the past two years.

The conference has traditionally focused on software, but not exclusively.

Last year Apple announced a range of software updates, including new editions of operating system platforms for iPhone and Mac computers, but past events have also included a new HomePod and iPad Pro.

The conference aims to help Apple's growing global community of more than 30 million developers worldwide "learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences" with access to engineers and technologies, according to the company's statement.

It will include information sessions, learning labs, digital lounges to engage with attendees, along with keynote presentations.

"At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing said in a statement. "In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

Along with the online conference, Apple noted that it will also host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community with more details available soon.

For the third year, Apple said it will also support students who code with the Swift Student Challenge, which allows them to create a Swift Playgrounds app project to submit by April 24.

