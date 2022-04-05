Trending
April 5, 2022 / 5:18 PM

Twitter restricts Russian government use of site

By Danielle Haynes

April 5 (UPI) -- Twitter on Tuesday announced that it's limiting the content of 300 official Russian government accounts amid Moscow's efforts to crack down on the spread of information.

Among the accounts to be restricted will be the one belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We believe we have a responsibility to the public -- particularly during periods of crisis -- to proactively enforce our rules, preserve access to Twitter, elevate credible and reliable information, protect the privacy and safety of the people who use our service and others, and guard against efforts to manipulate the public conversation," Twitter's vice president of global public policy, Sinéad McSweeney, said in a blog post.

Twitter said it won't recommend the government accounts or tweets in timelines, notifications or other locations on the website.

The company said it was taking the action in response to Russia restricting access to Twitter and an open Internet.

"As we've said previously, we believe that a free and open Internet is vital, and that people around the world should have the same access to information. We take our collective role, and the role of our service, seriously," McSweeney said.

Russia has blocked some or all users from accessing certain social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictions are part of Russia's effort to control the information being shared about the war and in some cases, share misinformation.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

