April 5, 2022 / 7:23 PM

Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion

By Danielle Haynes
Anti-abortion activists and abortion rights supporters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC., on October 4. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a near-total ban on abortions Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for a signature.

The chamber voted 70-14 in favor of the bill, with 16 members not voting, Tulsa World reported. One Republican, Rep. Carol Bush of Tulsa, voted against the measure.

The legislation passed the Oklahoma Senate last year.

Stitt has signaled his willingness to sign the legislation into law, The Washington Post reported.

One of the most restrictive bills in the country, it would make all abortions illegal other than those to save the life of the woman. Those convicted of illegally performing an abortion face up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

If signed into law, the abortion ban would go into effect in August when the Oklahoma Legislature adjourns. The Post reported Oklahoma law's future will likely depend on the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban.

The Oklahoma House's vote coincided with a planned abortion rights protest on the Oklahoma State Capitol steps.

Tamya Cox-Touré, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma, said the state is "facing an abortion access crisis," with seven anti-abortion bills currently under consideration in the Legislature.

"These harmful bills are an alarming reminder that the days of access to safe and legal abortion may be numbered, and we must continue to fight to guarantee all people have access to the essential health care they need, including abortion," she said.

