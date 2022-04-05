Washington Commanders denies withholding visiting teams' revenue

1/3

The Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, seen here in 2014. Snyder is embroiled in multiple crises, including allegations that the team withheld visiting team revenue from the NFL. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders on Monday denied allegations made by a former employee to Congress that the National Football League team has withheld visiting team ticket revenue from the NFL. "There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders," a team spokesman said in a statement. "Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple." Advertisement

Lisa Banks, an attorney for Jason Friedman, the former employee, tweeted Monday that the Commanders' statement was "baseless and defamatory" toward her client.

Banks said that Friedman came forward at the request of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform "and testified truthfully, with evidence. Unfortunately, Mr. Friedman is unable to defend himself publicly due to contractual constraints that prevent him from speaking freely."

RELATED Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Commanders

The team's attorney, Joe Tacopina, responded in a statement: "The Commanders did not reference Mr. Friedman -- or anyone else -- by name in their statement. However, if Mr. Friedman believes he has been defamed, he should bring a defamation suit. The Commanders will gladly accept service and vigorously defend any such claim."

Advertisement

Friedman reportedly testified that the team violated NFL policy that says teams are required to deposit 40% of their ticket revenue into a visiting team fund as part of the NFL's revenue sharing.

My statement in response to the Washington Commanders' baseless and defamatory allegations against my client. pic.twitter.com/stVNHKpTMJ— Lisa Banks (@LisaBanksKMB) April 4, 2022

RELATED Commanders launch independent probe into allegations against Dan Snyder

Friedman had worked with the team for 24 years as vice president of sales and customer service, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The alleged ticket scandal is the latest crisis for the football team based in the nation's capitol that officially changed its name in February. A week after the name change was announced, the team said it hired an independent investigator regarding allegations of sexual harassment by owner Dan Snyder and the team's hostile workplace.

Former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston testified in February that her invitation to a team dinner was an "orchestration by [her boss] and Dan Snyder to put me in a compromising, sexual situation." Johnston said she was later told to keep quiet about the incident.

That probe is being led by Mary Jo White, a former U.S. attorney who also was a chair of the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Advertisement

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that Snyder has not been involved in "day to day" operations of the team.