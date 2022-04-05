Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to U.N. Security Council to help end Russian war
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 10:01 AM / Updated at 10:20 AM

GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs

By Rich Klein
1/5
GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs
The Ultium platform is the foundation of GM's EV strategy, the company says, including battery cells, modules and pack, plus drive units containing electric motors and integrated power electronics. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on Tuesday said they will start producing millions of affordable electric vehicles worldwide starting in 2027.

In a joint statement, the companies said the new vehicles will be powered by Ultium battery technology and that they will continue their work on EV battery technology collaboration.

Advertisement

The Ultium platform is the foundation of GM's EV strategy, the company has said, including the battery cells, modules and pack, plus drive units containing electric motors and integrated power electronics.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO.

RELATED GM, Honda sign deal to form North American alliance

The plans include a new all-electric vehicle for North America positioned at a price point "lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV," said Doug Parks, GM's executive vice president for global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

The price of the vehicles is expected to fall below $30,000, according to Ken Morris, GM's executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs who spoke with reporters on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Honda is committed to reaching our goal of carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050, which requires driving down the cost of electric vehicles to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers," said Toshihiro Mibe, Honda president & CEO. He added that the companies "successful technology collaboration" would dramatically increase sales of electric vehicles.

In 2020, GM and Honda announced plans to codevelop two EVs. One of them is the Honda Prologue, expected to be launched in early 2024.

GM and Honda have worked together on various collaborations for more than 20 years, including the development of fuel cells, batteries and the Cruise Origin shared autonomous vehicle.

RELATED GM, Honda working together on $2.7B plan to build self-driving cars

The companies also began working together in 2018 to build an autonomous vehicle.

Meanwhile, CNET in January said 2022 will be a record year for launches of electric vehicles.

Latest Headlines

California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
April 5 (UPI) -- Tuesday is election day in California's Central Coast, where one of six Republican and Democratic candidates could fill the seat vacated early this year by Rep. Devin Nunes.
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office in 2017 and join President Joe Biden in an effort to fix a "glitch" in the Affordable Care Act.
Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map
April 5 (UPI) -- An appellate judge in New York has stayed a lower court's decision to strike down the state's new congressional redistricting map to allow for litigation over its legality to continue.
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
April 5 (UPI) -- Months after a Miami Beach condominium collapsed killing nearly 100 people, officials have ordered a nearby building to evacuate.
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
April 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Manhattan have charged a 28-year-old man with assaulting seven Asian women over a span of a few hours in late February.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion
April 4 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law legislation that aims to protect access to abortion in the state amid Republican efforts nationwide to prohibit the medical procedure.
Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine
April 4 (UPI) -- President Biden said Monday he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will ultimately face a war crimes trial for his war in Ukraine, and vowed even more economic punishment for Moscow in view of escalating atrocities.
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
April 4 (UPI) -- New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo was apprehended after escaping from federal custody, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Monday.
Bipartisan negotiators reach deal for $10B in supplemental COVID funding
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bipartisan negotiators reach deal for $10B in supplemental COVID funding
April 4 (UPI) -- Bipartisan congressional negotiators announced Monday they have reached a deal to supply $10 billion in additional funding for the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden administration announces $500M in grants for school energy efficiency
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden administration announces $500M in grants for school energy efficiency
April 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced a $500 million grant program to help public schools improve HVAC systems and other energy efficiency needs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Airports in Florida cancel more flights after thousands grounded due to weather
Airports in Florida cancel more flights after thousands grounded due to weather
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement