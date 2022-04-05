GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs

1/5

April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on Tuesday said they will start producing millions of affordable electric vehicles worldwide starting in 2027. In a joint statement, the companies said the new vehicles will be powered by Ultium battery technology and that they will continue their work on EV battery technology collaboration. Advertisement

The Ultium platform is the foundation of GM's EV strategy, the company has said, including the battery cells, modules and pack, plus drive units containing electric motors and integrated power electronics.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO.

The plans include a new all-electric vehicle for North America positioned at a price point "lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV," said Doug Parks, GM's executive vice president for global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

The price of the vehicles is expected to fall below $30,000, according to Ken Morris, GM's executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs who spoke with reporters on Tuesday.

"Honda is committed to reaching our goal of carbon neutrality on a global basis by 2050, which requires driving down the cost of electric vehicles to make EV ownership possible for the greatest number of customers," said Toshihiro Mibe, Honda president & CEO. He added that the companies "successful technology collaboration" would dramatically increase sales of electric vehicles.

In 2020, GM and Honda announced plans to codevelop two EVs. One of them is the Honda Prologue, expected to be launched in early 2024.

GM and Honda have worked together on various collaborations for more than 20 years, including the development of fuel cells, batteries and the Cruise Origin shared autonomous vehicle.

The companies also began working together in 2018 to build an autonomous vehicle.

Meanwhile, CNET in January said 2022 will be a record year for launches of electric vehicles.