Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 1:15 PM

Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports

By Simon Druker
Gas, crude prices lower because of strategic oil release, AAA reports
President Joe Biden announced a historic oil reserve release Thursday, up to 180 million barrels, which so far, has helped lower the price of gasoline and crude oil, according to AAA on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Releasing millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, has helped quell the rising global oil price, according to a AAA news release Tuesday.

Releasing 1 million barrels per day over the next six months has so far helped send the price for a barrel of crude oil close to $100, AAA said in a news release.

Advertisement

The price per barrel of crude oil stood at $103.25 as of 12:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The average price at the pump for a gallon of regular grade gasoline was $4.176 at the same time on Tuesday.

RELATED Manchin sends letter to SEC opposing climate disclosure rule

That price is approximately six cents less than a week ago, 35 cents more than early March, and $1.31 more than the previous year.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden officially announced the country would tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, releasing a total of 180 million barrels over the six-month period.

It is believed to be the largest-ever release from the strategic oil reserve.

RELATED U.N. report urges 'immediate and deep emissions reductions'

Biden's announcement came as OPEC announced a plan to gradually ramp up production. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will increase their per day output by 400,000 on a monthly basis.

Advertisement

Lower gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends for a third straight week, perhaps due to higher pump prices and consumers altering their driving habits, according to AAA.

If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower.

RELATED Biden vows to reduce challenges for trucking industry at White House event

"The upward push on oil prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine is meeting stronger downward pressure from the planned SPR oil release and increased COVID fears in China," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

"And lower global oil prices are reflected in falling pump prices for consumers in the U.S."

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a government complex of four sites with deep underground storage caverns built inside salt domes along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. It was first constructed in 1975 and is managed by the Department of Energy.

RELATED Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions

The current authorized storage capacity is 714 million barrels.

Latest Headlines

Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton won't seek re-election
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who was among 10 House Republicans voting to impeach President Donald Trump, said Tuesday he will retire at the end of his term and not seeking re-election.
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.
April 5 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have made their way into Mexico and are lining up at U.S. border stations waiting, and hoping, to be among the 100,000 President Joe Biden has promised to let in due to the Russian war.
Police say second suspect in Sacramento shooting was one of injured victims at hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police say second suspect in Sacramento shooting was one of injured victims at hospital
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a second suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.
GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM and Honda expand alliance to produce millions of EVs
April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors and Honda Motor Co. on Tuesday said they will start producing millions of affordable electric vehicles worldwide starting in 2027.
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
April 5 (UPI) -- Tuesday is election day in California's Central Coast, where one of six Republican and Democratic candidates could fill the seat vacated early this year by Rep. Devin Nunes.
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
April 5 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office in 2017 and join President Joe Biden in an effort to fix a "glitch" in the Affordable Care Act.
Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge stays court decision to strike down New York's congressional map
April 5 (UPI) -- An appellate judge in New York has stayed a lower court's decision to strike down the state's new congressional redistricting map to allow for litigation over its legality to continue.
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
April 5 (UPI) -- Months after a Miami Beach condominium collapsed killing nearly 100 people, officials have ordered a nearby building to evacuate.
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
April 5 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Manhattan have charged a 28-year-old man with assaulting seven Asian women over a span of a few hours in late February.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signs law to codify 'fundamental right' to abortion
April 4 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law legislation that aims to protect access to abortion in the state amid Republican efforts nationwide to prohibit the medical procedure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Analysts: Russia won't give up hold on Syria amid Ukraine war
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement