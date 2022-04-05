Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2022 / 11:01 PM

U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
U.S. announces additional $100M in military aid to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced Monday that it is supplying Ukraine with up to $100 million in military assistance from U.S. defense inventories. File Photo by Sgt. Michelle Reif/U.S. Marine Corps | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced late Tuesday a drawdown of $100 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden approved the drawdown of anti-armor systems valued at up to $100 million from Defense Department stockpiles, bringing the total value of arms, equipment and supplies given to the besieged Eastern European nation to more than $2.4 billion since the beginning of the administration and $1.7 billion since the invasion began.

Advertisement

"The world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia's forces in Bucha and across Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "Ukraine's forces bravely continue to defend their country and their freedom, and the United States, along with our allies and partners, stand steadfast in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The announcement comes on the heels of Biden and his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, separately telling reporters Monday that the United States will continue to arm Ukraine after the revelation over the weekend that hundreds of civilians in the Kyiv region, including the city of Bucha, were brutally executed by retreating Russian forces.

RELATED Twitter restricts Russian government use of site

Ukrainian officials have said 410 charred bodies were found in cities and suburbs surrounding the capital, posting graphic images and video of dead and bloodied Ukrainians with hands tied behind their backs and littered upon roads.

Advertisement

The Biden administration is working "around the clock" to fulfill Ukraine's main security assistance requests, Sullivan said Monday with Blinken stating in his Tuesday statement that they will supply Ukraine's "urgent need for additional anti-armor systems" without specifying the weapons.

To date, the United States has conducted six drawdowns for Ukraine since August of last year.

RELATED Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees wait in Mexico, hope to be allowed inside U.S.

The Defense Department on Friday also announced a $300 million security assistance package that included laser-guided rocket systems, switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems and others under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiate, which differs from a presidential drawdown from Pentagon reserves as it procures the items from companies.

On March 16, Biden announced an additional $800 drawdown package of 800 stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 javelin missiles, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and the like.

More than 30 countries have provided similar assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country early Feb. 24.

RELATED European Commission announces proposal on new Russian sanctions

The announcement also was made amid a growing push from democratic nations following the weekend revelations of atrocities committed in the Kyiv region to impose further sanctions against Russia and to hold its leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, to account for war crimes.

"As we strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, we will also work with our allies and partners to gather information to document reported abuses and make it available to the appropriate bodies to hold those responsible to account," Blinken said.

Advertisement

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Virginia police officer faces trial for Jan. 6 riots
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Virginia police officer Thomas Robertson stood trial for his alleged actions during the Jan. 6 riots as his lawyers said he only entered the Capitol building to help his friend.
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting
April 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said Tuesday that they have captured a third suspect in a mass shooting attack in Sacramento that killed a half-dozen people this week.
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorneys seek to reopen case of Tennessee death row prisoner
April 5 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner have filed a motion seeking to reopen his case weeks ahead of his scheduled execution.
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to step down as Discovery merger closes
April 5 (UPI) -- WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Tuesday he will step down from his role as the company prepares to complete a merger with Discovery.
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortion
April 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a near-total ban on abortions Tuesday, sending the legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for a signature.
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arkansas senator slams Biden over reportedly extending pause on student loans
April 5 (UPI) -- Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday, after multiple media reports that Biden is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through Aug. 31.
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Twitter restricts Russian government use of site
April 5 (UPI) -- Twitter on Tuesday announced that it's limiting the content of 300 official Russian government accounts amid Moscow's efforts to crack down on the spread of information.
Dow falls 280 points as Fed governor says inflation 'much too high'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow falls 280 points as Fed governor says inflation 'much too high'
April 5 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280 points as markets gave up early gains after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said inflation is "much too high."
Wildfire danger to accompany record-challenging heat in California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wildfire danger to accompany record-challenging heat in California
A wave of warmth is set to build over the western United States from Wednesday to Saturday, putting multiple records at risk of being broken and increasing the fire threat as temperatures climb well above average.
More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 40M remain at risk of severe storms, flooding downpours
Residents in part of the Southeast will face another day of volatile weather Wednesday that will include the risk of tornadoes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
California: 4 Republicans, 2 Democrats vie for Devin Nunes' old House seat
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Obama returns to White House as Biden unveils efforts to upgrade ACA, fix 'glitch'
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
Man indicted on hate crime charges for attacking 7 Asian women
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Biden nominates Linda Fagan to command Coast Guard
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
Officials issue evacuation order for building near Surfside condo collapse
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement