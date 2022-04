The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive at the Ft Lauderdale-Hollywood-International Airport on May 6, 2021. Severe weather forced the cancelation of flights throughout Florida over the weekend. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Airports and airlines suffered through thousands of flights being canceled to and from Florida this past weekend because of severe weather. Florida is currently one of the country's most popular destinations because of spring break vacations. Mother Nature, though, had other plans for some travelers. More than 3,600 flights were canceled on Sunday after more than 4,000 had been canceled on Saturday. Advertisement

Southwest Airlines pointed to technical issues as well as the weather for its problems on Saturday.

"We are experiencing flight disruptions across our network today due to briefly pausing our service earlier this morning as we worked to resolve an intermittent technology issue, as well as ongoing weather challenges impacting multiple areas within our system," the carrier said in a Twitter post.

According to the website FlightAware, on Sunday, budget airliner Spirit, which has flights to many Florida vacation destinations, canceled 37% of its flights on Sunday. Jet Blue canceled 34% of its flights and Frontier 15%.

Orlando International Airport saw 16% of its incoming flights canceled on Sunday with another 30% delayed. At Southwest Florida International Airport, which services Fort Myers, 16% of its incoming flights were canceled and 26% delayed.

Flights flying out of Fort Myers were stymied as well, with 18% of the airport's outward flights canceled and 32% delayed.