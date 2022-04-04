Advertisement
April 4, 2022 / 6:35 AM

Senate judiciary committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination

By Daniel Uria
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during a hearing of the Senate judiciary committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 23. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- The Senate committee responsible for confirming judicial appointments from the executive branch will vote Monday on the nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson as President Joe Biden's pick to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Senate judiciary committee, which questioned Jackson in confirmation hearings two weeks ago, will convene at 10 a.m. EDT to consider and vote on the nomination.

If the panel votes to confirm Jackson, as it is expected to, her nomination would move to the full Senate for a final vote.

All 11 Democrats on the 22-member committee are expected to vote in favor of Jackson's confirmation, while all 11 Republicans are expected to vote against her. Under Senate rules, her nomination would advance to the full Senate even with an 11-11 deadlock vote. The only way her nomination would stall in committee would be if one of the Democrats on the panel delivered a surprising "nay" vote.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. -- who last year found Jackson worthy for her current seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the nation's second-highest court -- indicated last week that she's too radical to be trusted on the Supreme Court.

He rejected her "record of judicial activism," "flawed sentencing methodology" and contended that she would "not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes."

Federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the White House on February 25 after she was announced as President Joe Biden's nominee to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

Republicans seized on child porn cases in Jackson's past in which they said she gave sentences that were below federal guidelines and did not properly factor in the use of computers with the seriousness they deserved.

Jackson, 51, answered the concerns at her confirmation hearings and said that she consistently applied the law and punished those convicted of the crimes appropriately. Representatives of the American Bar Association supported that answer when they appeared before the committee during the hearings and said they found no evidence that she was soft on sentencing criminals.

Biden's choice for the high court also faced criticism from Republicans on other issues including abortion, religion, her past record as a public defender and the makeup of the high court itself, while others alleged she was politically biased. Again, reps from the ABA testified before the panel that they found no evidence of political bias.

They explained that none of the 250 judges and attorneys who had first-hand knowledge of Jackson's work "felt she showed bias in any way."

The likelihood of an even split in the committee vote Monday means that Senate Democrats would ask the full Senate to vote on a motion to advance Jackson's nomination from the panel -- for which only a simple majority is needed.

In the full Senate, Jackson is expected to receive the support of every Democrat plus at least Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who said last week that she will vote to confirm. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has often sided with Republicans on issues, has also said he'll vote to confirm Jackson.

After approval on Monday, a full Senate vote to finalize Jackson's nomination could come sometime this week. After her expected confirmation in the full Senate, Jackson would assume her seat on the Supreme Court when Breyer retires after its current term ends in June.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court

American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary member Ann Claire Williams, a witness during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on March 24, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

