Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. News
April 4, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6

By Adam Schrader
Police investigate the scene of the shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday. Officials said the shooting killed six people and injured several. Photo by Peter Dasilva/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- Police in Northern California say they're looking for multiple suspects in a mass shooting over the weekend in Sacramento that killed six people and injured a dozen.

The Sacramento Police Department responded when they heard several gunshots just blocks from the California State Capitol at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said video that circulated on social media appeared to show a fight on a crowded sidewalk before the gunfire. They're asking any others who might have video to bring it forward.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters in a news conference Sunday night. "We have located hundreds of pieces of evidence at the scene."

One of the items found at the scene was a stolen handgun, Lester said, and police surveillance video captured parts of the shooting and the department has already received multiple tips.

Police were at the scene "almost immediately" and started life-saving measures on victims while trying to stabilize the scene, Lester said. The victims were all adults and included three men and three women.

"The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here in the Sacramento Police Department," Lester added at the news conference. "We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy but we are also resolved as an agency to find those responsible."

Lester said the shooting is the "biggest and most recent example" of a growing gun violence crisis in the California capital.

President Joe Biden, whose administration has proposed varying gun control efforts, said the shooting demonstrates why such efforts are needed.

"America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence," Biden said in a statement. "In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible."

The president urged Congress to "act" and ban so-called "ghost guns," which are unserialized and unregulated weapons that can be bought online and assembled at home without a background check. He also called for mandating background checks for all gun sales.

"But we must do more than mourn; we must act," he said.

"Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers' immunity from liability. Pass my budget proposal, which would give cities more of the funding they need to fund the police and fund the crime prevention and intervention strategies that can make our cities safer."

