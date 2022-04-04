Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters Monday after arriving at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. In his remarks, Biden condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" for his war in Ukraine and said he should face trial. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo
The president's remarks came after a bloody weekend in Ukraine when, Ukrainian officials said, Russian forces killed a number of civilians in Bucha near the capital Kyiv.
Biden called for evidence to be collected that shows Putin orchestrated the atrocities, so that he can face trial as a war criminal.
"This guy is brutal and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone has seen it. I think it is a war crime," Biden told reporters after arriving at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.
A destroyed Russian tank is seen on Sunday amid fighting in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
In his remarks, Biden called for more sanctions against Russia, but didn't specify. The United States and a number of other nations have already levied severe sanctions against Russia and influential Russian officials and oligarchs since the war began Feb. 24.
Biden received some criticism last month for condemning Putin as a war criminal then -- a fact that Biden noted on Monday.
"You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter -- you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him -- he is a war criminal," he said.
"But we have to gather the information, we have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual -- have a wartime trial.