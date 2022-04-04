Biden says 'brutal' Putin should face war crimes trial after bloody weekend in Ukraine

1/4

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters Monday after arriving at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C. In his remarks, Biden condemned Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a "war criminal" for his war in Ukraine and said he should face trial. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Monday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will ultimately face a war crimes trial for his war in Ukraine, and vowed even more economic punishment for Moscow in view of escalating atrocities in the Eastern European nation. Biden made the remarks to reporters as he arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday after spending the weekend in him home state of Delaware. Advertisement

The president's remarks came after a bloody weekend in Ukraine when, Ukrainian officials said, Russian forces killed a number of civilians in Bucha near the capital Kyiv.

Biden called for evidence to be collected that shows Putin orchestrated the atrocities, so that he can face trial as a war criminal.

"This guy is brutal and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone has seen it. I think it is a war crime," Biden told reporters after arriving at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

Biden's comments came after the discovery of photos on Sunday that appeared to show Ukrainian civilians being summarily executed in Bucha. Some showed what looked like a mass grave, as well as bodies lying in the streets.

In his remarks, Biden called for more sanctions against Russia, but didn't specify. The United States and a number of other nations have already levied severe sanctions against Russia and influential Russian officials and oligarchs since the war began Feb. 24.

Biden received some criticism last month for condemning Putin as a war criminal then -- a fact that Biden noted on Monday.

"You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter -- you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him -- he is a war criminal," he said.

"But we have to gather the information, we have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual -- have a wartime trial.

"He should be held accountable."

Earlier Monday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a tweet that she will call for removing Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

