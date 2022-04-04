Biden, Buttigieg to outline investments to improve U.S. trucking industry

1/3

The Transportation and Labor departments said they're coordinating on truck driver labor, employment and safety protections, which includes releasing new guidance and information for drivers about workplace rights and employers' obligations. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on Monday about actions his administration has taken to improve conditions in the U.S. trucking industry in an effort to strengthen supply chains. Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will detail the Trucking Action Plan at a White House briefing Monday afternoon. The plan is meant to address the shortage of truck drivers available to deliver goods nationwide. Advertisement

The White House said in a fact sheet that 72% of goods are moved across the United States via truckers.

"Trucking costs grew more than 20% as a surge in demand for goods caused by the pandemic confronted a decline in trucking employment that preceded the pandemic," the White House said in a statement. "The low supply of drivers is driven by high turnover and low job quality."

"Many truckers are not directly employed and operate as independent small businesses, bearing the burden of leasing, gas, insurance and maintenance costs themselves," it added. "These financial burdens cause many to leave the profession."

The White House said Biden's plan has already improved hiring and retention in the trucking industry between December and February and reduced red tape in commercial driver's licensing that's allowed states to issue more than 876,000 commercial driver licenses since the start of 2021.

Advertisement

Officials also mentioned that the president on Monday will announce a "Day of Action" later this month to raise awareness and advocate for the prevention of sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry.

"We will call on industry to commit to actions to promote safe training and work environments including zero-tolerance policies for sexual assault, improving sexual harassment training, and more," the White House said.

The Transportation and Labor departments said they're coordinating on truck driver labor, employment and safety protections, which includes releasing new guidance and information for drivers about workplace rights and employers' obligations.