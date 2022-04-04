Trending
U.S. News
April 4, 2022 / 8:49 PM / Updated at 8:49 PM

Escaped N.Y. mob hitman Dominic Taddeo apprehended in Florida

By Daniel Uria

April 4 (UPI) -- New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo was apprehended after escaping from federal custody, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Monday.

Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident in Hialeah, Fla., near Miami at 11 a.m. on Monday after escaping from a halfway house near Orlando last week, the Marshal Service said in a statement.

"The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo," U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida said.

The Bureau of Prisons said Taddeo was placed on escape status after he failed to return from a previously authorized medical appointment last Monday. He was scheduled to be released from the halfway house in February 2023.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Taddeo had asked for a compassionate release, citing health issues such as hypertension, but a judge refused.

Taddeo pleaded guilty to racketeering crimes in 1992, including three homicides in the 1980s on behalf of the mafia in Rochester, N.Y.

He had been transferred in mid-February from a medium-security correctional facility in Sumterville, Fla., about 50 miles northwest of Orlando, to the halfway house to help him prepare for his release.

In 1987 he evaded authorities for two years after being released on bail while facing weapons charges and during his early years in prison he faced disciplinary issues including "setting a fire," conducting a "gambling pool" and "possessing intoxicants."

But since the late 1990s he had a clean record except for a 2010 citation for "possessing an unauthorized item."

Latest Headlines

Bipartisan negotiators reach deal for $10B in supplemental COVID funding
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Bipartisan negotiators reach deal for $10B in supplemental COVID funding
April 4 (UPI) -- Bipartisan congressional negotiators announced Monday they have reached a deal to supply $10 billion in additional funding for the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden administration announces $500M in grants for school energy efficiency
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces $500M in grants for school energy efficiency
April 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced a $500 million grant program to help public schools improve HVAC systems and other energy efficiency needs.
Senate votes to proceed with Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate votes to proceed with Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
April 4 (UPI) -- The full Senate voted to proceed with the confirmation process of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Monday after the judiciary committee's initial vote was deadlocked.
Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims identified
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims identified
April 4 (UPI) -- Police on Monday announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting during the weekend that killed six people and sent a dozen more to the hospital.
Library book 'challenges,' surging amid conservative activism, ALA says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Library book 'challenges,' surging amid conservative activism, ALA says
April 4 (UPI) -- Book challenges in the last year topped 700 -- the most since 2000 -- amid conservative activism, The American Library Association said on Monday, which kicks of National Library Week.
Manchin sends letter to SEC opposing climate disclosure rule
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Manchin sends letter to SEC opposing climate disclosure rule
April 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin has sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission opposing a proposed rule that would require companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate-related measures.
Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry
April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the United States poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year.
U.S. accuses Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg of bank fraud, seizes yacht
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. accuses Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg of bank fraud, seizes yacht
April 4 (UPI) -- The United States accused Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg of bank fraud as his $90 million yacht was seized in Spain on Monday.
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz returns, cancels company's buyback program
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz returns, cancels company's buyback program
April 4 (UPI) -- Starbucks is suspending its share buyback plan, returning CEO Howard Schultz said Monday.
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court expands scope for civil suits against police officers
April 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that victims of false or fabricated evidence on the part of police can hold the government accountable for those actions through civil suits against officers.
