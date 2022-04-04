Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2022 / 11:16 AM

Elon Musk's $2.9B Twitter stake makes him social media giant's largest shareholder

Elon Musk previously criticized Twitter for its adherence to free speech.

By Ashley Williams
Elon Musk's $2.9B Twitter stake makes him social media giant's largest shareholder
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Elon Musk, who criticized Twitter to his 80 million followers as failing to adhere to free speech principles, disclosed Monday that he has acquired a significant stake in the company.

The move makes Musk Twitter's largest shareholder.

Advertisement

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, the world's richest man, worth $273 billion, owns 73,486,938, or 9.2%, shares of Twitter, a Schedule 13G filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows. Musk made the purchase on March 14, according to the SEC document.

The holding's worth stands at around $2.9 billion based on Friday's $39.31 stock closing price.

RELATED Tesla increases prices after CEO Elon Musk tweets about inflation

Musk's massive stake shot Twitter shares toward a five-month high. They were up by 26.2% to $49.30 in pre-market trading by 7 a.m. EDT Monday, and $47.86 by 9 a.m. EDT.

It puts TWTR on track to open at its highest levels since mid-November, according to MarketWatch.

Musk's disclosure comes after tweeting a March 25 poll to his followers asking if Twitter "rigorously" abides by the principle of free speech as an essential part of a functioning democracy.

RELATED Elon Musk tests positive for COVID-19 again

"The consequences of this poll will be important," the business magnate wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Please vote carefully." Over 70% of his 2 million respondents replied, "no."

Advertisement

Musk has had previous issues with the SEC over his use of Twitter. After he tweeted in 2018 that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420" per share, the SEC charged Musk with misleading investors.

As part of a settlement with the SEC, Tesla had to approve any of its CEO's tweets that could affect the company's stock price.

RELATED Cardi B deactivates Twitter account after Grammys argument with fans

Latest Headlines

Hertz car rental firm to buy 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Hertz car rental firm to buy 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar
April 4 (UPI) -- Hertz has signed a deal to buy 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish carmaker Polestar over the next five years, the companies announced Monday.
Senate judiciary committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate judiciary committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination
April 4 (UPI) -- The Senate panel responsible for confirming judicial appointments will vote Monday on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson as President Biden's pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Severe weather grounds flights to, from Florida over weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe weather grounds flights to, from Florida over weekend
April 4 (UPI) -- Airports and airlines suffered through thousands of flights being canceled to and from Florida this past weekend because of severe weather.
Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6
April 4 (UPI) -- Police in Northern California say they're looking for multiple suspects in a mass shooting over the weekend in Sacramento that killed six people and injured a dozen.
Events in Memphis, Atlanta, D.C. to honor MLK on 54th anniversary of his death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Events in Memphis, Atlanta, D.C. to honor MLK on 54th anniversary of his death
April 4 (UPI) -- Events nationwide on Monday will remember civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on the 54th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tenn.
Biden, Buttigieg to outline investments to improve U.S. trucking industry
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden, Buttigieg to outline investments to improve U.S. trucking industry
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on Monday about actions his administration has taken to improve conditions in the U.S. trucking industry in an effort to strengthen supply chains.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress
April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has demanded that Mali allow an impartial investigation after reports of a large massacre in the country last week.
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning.
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
World leaders vow sanctions against Russia over mass deaths in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban re-elected for fourth term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement