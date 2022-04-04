Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 4, 2022 / 8:55 AM

Events in Memphis, Atlanta, D.C. to honor MLK on 54th anniversary of his death

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Events in Memphis, Atlanta, D.C. to honor MLK on 54th anniversary of his death
Coretta Scott King, widow of Martin Luther King Jr., is consoled by family at her husband's funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on April 9, 1968. File Photo by Sam Parrish/UPI

April 4 (UPI) -- Events nationwide on Monday will remember civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on the 54th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tenn.

King was shot as he stood on a terrace at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on the evening of April 4, 1968. He'd gone to Memphis to support a sanitation workers strike. He was just 39 when he died.

Advertisement

Monday, there will be events in Memphis, Atlanta and Washington, D.C., recognizing King's death.

RELATED VP Harris marks MLK Day with push for voting rights legislation

Most prominently, there will be a memorial event at the National Civil Rights Museum -- which is actually the former Lorraine Motel where King was shot while standing on the second floor just outside room 306. The former motel site was opened as a museum in 1991 and reopened in 2014 after it was remodeled.

Advertisement

Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, who was himself assassinated two months after King while running for president, will speak at National Civil Rights Museum as part of the ceremony Monday afternoon. Also speaking will be Leslie Callahan, dean of the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel and executive officer for religious affairs at Howard University.

The memorial at the museum is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. EDT and will be live streamed via the museum's website.

RELATED Joe Biden volunteers, Donald Trump works on MLK Day of Service

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was standing next to King when he was shot in 1968, will participate in a community rally at Mount Olive CME Church in Memphis on Monday.

In Atlanta, King's daughter Rev. Bernice King will lead a program at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

King and other members of the family will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony and program that will include an address by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

RELATED Juneteenth: Thousands gather at events nationwide to mark historic date

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in Washington, D.C., will hold a candlelight vigil at the MLK Memorial at 7 p.m. EDT.

Similar to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Robert Kennedy, King's death for decades has also been shrouded in mystery as to whether a conspiracy was involved to kill the civil rights leader. James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to killing King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. He died behind bars in 1998 at the age of 70.

Advertisement

After he pleaded guilty and was sent to prison, Ray later claimed that he was part of a conspiracy to kill King with a shadowy figure named "Raoul." No solid evidence, however, has ever turned up to support his claims.

Then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, who'd announced just four days earlier that he would not seek re-election, urged Americans to mourn King's death without more violence.

"Men who are white, men who are black must and will join together now, as never in the past, to let all the forces of division know that America shall not be ruled by bullet but only by the ballot," he said, UPI's Merriman Smith reported on the day after King's death.

Latest Headlines

Severe weather grounds flights to, from Florida over weekend
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Severe weather grounds flights to, from Florida over weekend
April 4 (UPI) -- Airports and airlines suffered through thousands of flights being canceled to and from Florida this past weekend because of severe weather.
Senate judiciary committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate judiciary committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination
April 4 (UPI) -- The Senate panel responsible for confirming judicial appointments will vote Monday on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson as President Biden's pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Sacramento police looking for multiple suspects after weekend shooting killed 6
April 4 (UPI) -- Police in Northern California say they're looking for multiple suspects in a mass shooting over the weekend in Sacramento that killed six people and injured a dozen.
Biden, Buttigieg to outline investments to improve U.S. trucking industry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Buttigieg to outline investments to improve U.S. trucking industry
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will speak on Monday about actions his administration has taken to improve conditions in the U.S. trucking industry in an effort to strengthen supply chains.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump endorses Sarah Palin for Congress
April 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
State Department demands Mali allow 'impartial' investigation after 'large' massacre
April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has demanded that Mali allow an impartial investigation after reports of a large massacre in the country last week.
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning.
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April.
U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday announced a $50 million aid package to help Moldova deal with the effects of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least 10 others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
British National Gallery renames Edgar Degas drawing 'Ukrainian Dancers'
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Lithuania refuses Russian gas as EU vows new sanctions over Bucha executions
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
Russia accused of executing Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement