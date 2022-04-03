Advertisement
U.S. News
April 3, 2022 / 3:24 PM

One dead, 11 injured in shooting at Dallas concert

By Daniel Uria

April 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting at a concert in Dallas early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at a trail ride and concert at 12:13 a.m. where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot injury to the head, the Dallas Police Department said.

Advertisement

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore.

Another 11 people were taken to hospitals with one in critical condition.

Three of the individuals shot were minors, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said that one person fired a gun into the air and then another person fired a gun in the direction of a crowd.

An investigation into the motive and the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the shooting was "horrific and unacceptable."

"I am praying for the victims, and I look forward to our police department bringing those responsible to justice," said Johnson.

Read More

Six people dead, at least 10 hurt in shooting in Sacramento 12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school At least 19 people shot dead at Mexico cockfighting pit

Latest Headlines

Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern U.S.
After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April.
U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. announces $50M to help Moldova with Ukraine refugee crisis
April 3 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday announced a $50 million aid package to help Moldova deal with the effects of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least 10 others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.
Rappahannock Tribe reacquires sacred ancestral home in Virginia
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Rappahannock Tribe reacquires sacred ancestral home in Virginia
April 2 (UPI) -- The Rappahannock Tribe has formally reacquired 465 acres its ancestral home at Fones Cliff, a sacred site located along the eastern side of the Rappahannock River in northern Virginia.
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
April 2 (UPI) -- A fourth teen was arrested Friday after an alleged gang attack left one man dead in a New York City subway station.
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
April 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden privately told members of his inner circle late last year that he believes former President Donald Trump should be prosecuted, according to reporting published Saturday by The New York Times.
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
April 2 (UPI) -- Federal agents have arrested a military veteran in Washington after he threatened to shoot Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in nonsensical voicemails that appear to mention the COVID-19 vaccine.
Andrew Cuomo sues New York ethics board over book profits
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Andrew Cuomo sues New York ethics board over book profits
April 2 (UPI) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit against the state's ethics board, claiming that he should be allowed to keep profits from a book he wrote during his tenure.
U.S. releases Algerian man after 20 years at Guantánamo
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. releases Algerian man after 20 years at Guantánamo
April 2 (UPI) -- The United States sent a longtime prisoner of Guantánamo Bay back to his home country of Algeria, the Defense Department announced Saturday.
Bidens speak at commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware submarine
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Bidens speak at commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware submarine
April 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at a closed ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the USS Delaware submarine at the Port of Wilmington on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Biden believes Trump should be prosecuted, New York Times reports
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Federal agents arrest man for threatening to shoot Ted Cruz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement