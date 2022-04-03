Advertisement
April 3, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Six people dead, at least 12 hurt in shooting in Sacramento

By Allen Cone
April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least 12 others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and it wasn't known whether the victims were targeted, Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters at the scene.

"Right now our investigators are arriving the scene," she said. "This is very preliminary."

Officials didn't identify victims but said they were in their 20s and 30s.

The family of 38-year-old Sergio Harris, a father of three, oncfirmed confirmed his death with KCRA-TV.

"My son was a very vivacious young man," Pamela Harris, who said she had dinner with her son earlier Saturday, said. "Fun to be around, liked to party, smiling all the time. Don't bother people. For this to happen is crazy. I'm just to the point right now, I don't know what to do. I don't even feel like this is real. I feel like this is a dream."

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m., Sunday.

"We are asking for the public's help," the police chief said. "If anyone saw anything, has video or can provide any information to the police department, we are asking for their assistance."

At least one firearm was recovered from the scene.

Several areas downtown were closed.

"9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims," Sacramento police posted on Twitter. "Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

"Words can't express my shock & sadness this morning," Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. "The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident."

Community activist Berry Accius was at the scene.

"The first thing I saw was like victims," Accius told KTVU-TV. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, 'They killed my sister.' A mother running up, 'Where's my son, has my son been shot?'"

He told the Sacramento Bee: "Gun violence is a city problem, a city issue. Old Sacramento, downtown Sacramento."

Kay Harris, 32, said she was awkened by one of her family members who called to say they thought her brother had been killed at London, a nightclub at 1009 10th Street.

Paul Slaikeu and his husband Martin were staying at the Citizen on Saturday night in anticipation of a rollerskating competition in Citrus Heights, They were awakened at around 2 a.m.

"We heard a lot of popping and saw some flashes of light on the ceiling," s Paul Slaikeu told the newspaper. "From our vantage point, there was a woman on the ground being tended to."

Hours before the shooting, thousands had been gathered at nearby Golden 1 Center for a performance by Grammy-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator.

The NBA Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play there Sunday night.

"People are supposed to be going out, having fun," Accius said.

