U.S. News
April 2, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Surge of moisture into northwestern U.S. to bring rain, snow

By Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com

A renewed round of stormy weather is taking aim at the Northwest later this weekend and into early next week.

As March concluded with below-normal precipitation for cities such as Seattle, Portland, Ore., Spokane, Wash,, and Boise, Idaho, this next push of moisture will be a dramatic change for area residents.

A storm pushing into British Columbia, Canada, is expected to dive southeastward across southern Alberta and spread an expansive swath of rain, snow and gusty winds to Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and even portions of Northern California.

"This abundant availability of moisture will allow heavy rain to fall at lower elevations, while heavy snow targets the higher elevations of the Cascades," explained AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that this feature will likely arrive across the Midwest and Great Lakes by mid- to late week as it continues to barrel eastward.

From Sunday to Tuesday night, general rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected along inland regions of southern British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, and far northwestern California.

"As drenching rain falls across portions of the region, concerns for both river and urban flooding will increase. Motorists should never attempt to forge floodwaters as a seemingly shallow pool of water can turn dangerous rapidly," stated Gilbert.

Locations along the coastlines of British Columbia, Washington, and northwestern Oregon will likely face an increased flood threat with possible rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches from Sunday to Tuesday night.

Cities such as Seattle and Portland, Ore., can experience outbreaks of rain and showers early next week, with general rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible.

"From Jan. 1 to March 31, Seattle recorded 114 of its average rainfall for the time period. Any additional rain will help bulk up the wetter-than-average year in the Emerald City," noted Gilbert.

For April, the city of Seattle typically observes 3.18 inches of rain, while Portland generally falls a bit lower at 2.89 inches of rain. Forecasters say it is not out of the question for the two cities to record roughly one-third of their regular monthly rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday.

In addition to steady rainfall anticipated across lowland areas of the Northwest, heavy snowfall accompanied by blustery winds is also expected across the Cascade Range from Sunday to Tuesday night.

Sunday night, snow levels may drop to roughly 3,000 feet and bring travel disruptions to the Cascade passes. General snowfall amounts ranging from 3 to 6 inches will be possible across the Cascades by Monday morning.

The heaviest period of snowfall accumulations will likely be from early Monday to early Tuesday morning when snow levels across the region can fall to roughly 2,000-2,500 feet. During this time frame, the higher levels of the Cascades can pick up an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Motorists traveling Interstate 90, Routes 2 and 12 are cautioned to check the roadway conditions before embarking on any trip, with challenging travel increasingly likely through the Cascade passes as heavy snow spreads across the region.

Gusty winds will also be a concern across the Northwest as this storm sweeps through. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph will be possible across Washington and Oregon from early Monday into Tuesday morning. By Monday evening, winds can become more widespread and shift across the northern Rockies.

Impacts such as strong crosswinds and blowing dust will become a concern for high-profile vehicles and travelers utilizing portions of Interstate 90 and Routes 2, 26, 195 and 395 throughout the daytime and overnight period on Monday.

By Wednesday, the stormy period will begin to wrap up across the Northwest as the energy pushes east of the northern Rocky Mountains. A period of dry weather is expected to briefly return to Washington and Oregon before another chance for rain arrives by late next week.

