April 2, 2022 / 9:07 PM

NYPD arrests fourth teen for death of good Samaritan

By Adam Schrader
A fourth teen was arrested Friday after an alleged gang attack left one man dead in a New York City subway station. The NYPD had released images of the suspects seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them. Photo courtesy NYPD/CrimeStoppers

April 2 (UPI) -- A fourth teen was arrested Friday after an alleged gang attack left one man dead in a New York City subway station.

Noel Rosado, 19, was arrested by members of the NYPD Bronx Warrants Squad outside an apartment building on Friday, the New York Daily News and News 12 reported.

His charges include murder, manslaughter and robbery and he was ordered held on bail of $250,000 cash or $750,000 bond at his arraignment hearing on Saturday, the outlets reported.

Rosado is alleged to have been a part of a gang of dozens of teens who, in the early hours of New Year's Day, punched and kicked a 38-year-old drunk man on a subway platform on Fordham Road while stealing his wallet before he ended up on the subway tracks.

Roland Hueston, a 36-year-old bystander, then jumped from the platform to help rescue the man from the tracks but was killed by an oncoming train. The assault victim was not hit by the train and survived.

The teens fled after the incident but the NYPD released images of 12 teens, including three girls, seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects. Three other suspects, all boys, voluntarily surrendered to police in January, WNBC reported.

Hueston's mother Milicent told the New York Daily News at the time that he "died the way he lived, helping people."

"There is no greater love than this, that a man lay down his life for his fellow man. That's the way he lived, and that's the way he died," she said.

In new comments to the outlet, Milicent said her son "didn't know the person he tried to save" but that she was "not surprised that he tried to save them when they needed him the most."

