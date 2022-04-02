Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2022 / 3:41 PM

Bidens speak at commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware submarine

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Bidens speak at commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware submarine
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at a closed ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the USS Delaware submarine at the Port of Wilmington on Saturday. Screenshot courtesy the White House

April 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at a closed ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the USS Delaware submarine at the Port of Wilmington on Saturday.

The commander-in-chief attended the ceremony to introduce Jill Biden, the sponsor of the submarine. Sponsors are honorary roles traditionally given to a female civilian who participates in the major milestones of a nautical vessel and maintains contact with its crew.

Advertisement

"My name is Joe Biden and I'm Jill's husband. It's always a good day when I get to celebrate Delaware or spend time with service members and their families or introduce Jill. That's a trifecta in my family," Joe Biden said.

"This latest ship to carry the USS Delaware is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly and strengthening our nation's security, the security of the United States of America."

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine

Jill Biden in her speech praised the state of Delaware, the namesake for the nuclear-powered submarine and the Bidens' home state. It is the first time a submarine has been named after Delaware.

"The state of Delaware has loved the Bidens and cheered for us in our most triumphant moments. It has carried us through the darkest times of our lives with a kindness that asks for nothing in return. Delaware is family," Jill Biden said.

"This vessel will always uphold the First State's motto of Liberty and Independence. It's difficult to put into words how much it means to be a part of the USS Delaware family. It is an incredible honor that I take seriously."

RELATED Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House to replace Don Young

Jill Biden noted in her speech that the USS Delaware was officially commissioned in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented the hosting of the customary commissioning celebration. It was the first ship to be commissioned while underwater and underway.

"It was a challenge to put a ship in service in the middle of a global pandemic but you rose to the occasion as you always do," Jill Biden said.

"Even if we are a little delayed in our celebration, today marks the beginning of an incredible journey -- the ship's long and fateful service to our country."

Advertisement
RELATED Kamala Harris stresses importance of small businesses in Mississippi visit

Jill Biden also addressed family members of the 125 crewmembers onboard the 7,800-ton vessel.

"Though the spouses and the children, parents and siblings with us today will stay on dry land, a piece of their hearts will sail away again and again. You too have a mission. You too serve our nation," Jill Biden said.

"You the families of this crew might not wear a uniform but with your love and support and sacrifice and devotion, you are as critical to our mission as the rudder is to this submarine."

The first lady also made remarks remembering Beau Biden, a former major in the Delaware Army National Guard who had deployed to Iraq and was awarded a Bronze Star medal for his service.

Latest Headlines

New York mob hitman who killed 3 men escapes federal custody in Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York mob hitman who killed 3 men escapes federal custody in Florida
April 2 (UPI) -- New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo, who killed three men and attempted to kill two other people, has escaped federal custody with less than a year of his sentence left after decades in prison.
Surge of moisture into northwestern U.S. to bring rain, snow
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Surge of moisture into northwestern U.S. to bring rain, snow
A renewed round of stormy weather is taking aim at the Northwest later this weekend and into early next week.
U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has announced another $300 million in military assistance for Ukraine more than a month after Russia's invasion.
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
April 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has denied a request by Ghislaine Maxwell for a new trial three months after she was found guilty on sex trafficking charges.
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House to replace Don Young
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House to replace Don Young
April 1 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced Friday that she would run in a special election for the U.S. House and has filed her campaign with the Federal Election Commission.
Kamala Harris stresses importance of small businesses in Mississippi visit
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Kamala Harris stresses importance of small businesses in Mississippi visit
April 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday visited Mississippi where she stressed the importance of small businesses to the economy and touted White House efforts to spur economic development.
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
April 1 (UPI) -- The job approval rating for the U.S. Congress remained low in March with 21% of Americans approving of lawmakers' performance and 76% of Americans disapproving, according to the latest Gallup poll.
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
April 1 (UPI) -- A lull in thunderstorm activity in Florida will begin Friday night and continue into the first thing Saturday morning over the region, but the quiet period is unlikely to hold through the weekend.
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
April 1 (UPI) -- Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired with her two children in her car.
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
U.S. News // 1 day ago
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
April 1 (UPI) -- American Express announced Friday that some customers may be unable to access some services online due to a "systems issue."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement