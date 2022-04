U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rafael DeGuzman-Paniagua, 305th Aerial Port Squadron special handling representative, secures a pallet of equipment on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on March 24. The 305th Air Mobility Wing is sending equipment to Europe as part of the United States security assistance to Ukraine. Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Morales/U.S. Air Force

April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has announced another $300 million in military assistance for Ukraine more than a month after Russia's invasion. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Friday the department is giving Ukraine a selection of equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Advertisement

The latest tranche of support includes laser-guided rocket systems; unmanned aerial systems; armored high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles; small- and large-caliber ammunition; night vision and thermal imagery devices; tactical secure communications systems; machine guns; commercial satellite imagery services; and medical supplies.

The $300 million in military equipment adds to the more than $2 billion in aid the Biden administration previously pledged to Ukraine amid the war.

The United States and NATO, though, have avoided providing Ukraine with its other requests -- jets and the enforcement of a no-fly zone -- for fear of provoking further Russian aggression outside of Ukraine.

