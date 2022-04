Ghislaine Maxwell sought a new trial, saying a juror didn't disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse as a child. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has denied a request by Ghislaine Maxwell for a new trial three months after she was found guilty on sex trafficking charges. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled Friday that a juror showed no bias during Maxwell's trial late last year. The British socialite argued that the juror's failure to disclose his history of being sexually abused as a child resulted in her having a biased jury.

The juror later revealed he was a victim of sexual abuse and testified in court about why he didn't disclose that information on his juror questionnaire.

"The court concludes that Juror 50 testified credibly and truthfully at the post-trial hearing," Nathan wrote in her order.

"His failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate."

She said the jury system doesn't prevent people with experiences similar to those involved in a case from serving on a jury.

The jury found Maxwell guilty Dec. 29 on five of six counts related to a sex trafficking scheme in which she was accused of procuring young girls to be sexually abused by her then-boyfriend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.



She faces up to 65 years in prison during her sentencing hearing scheduled for June 28.