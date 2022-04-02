Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2022 / 4:48 PM

U.S. releases Algerian man after 20 years at Guantánamo

By Calley Hair
U.S. releases Algerian man after 20 years at Guantánamo
The Guantanamo Bay Naval Base pictured on July 23, 2015. Sufiyan Barhoumi, a detainee held for 20 years, was released back to his home country of Algeria, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. Photo by Ezra Kaplan/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- The United States sent a longtime prisoner of Guantánamo Bay back to his home country of Algeria, the Defense Department announced Saturday.

Sufiyan Barhoumi was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and transferred to Guantánamo shortly afterward, The New York Times reported. He was determined eligible for repatriation in 2016 but his case was one of several at the military prison delayed under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Advertisement

A government panel tasked with determining which Guantánamo prisoners are eligible for release ruled that "law of war detention of Mr. Barhoumi was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States," the Defense Department said in a press release.

In Algeria, Barhoumi will be "subject to security and humane treatment assurances" but the Defense Department did not specify which security measures Algeria will take as part of the repatriation agreement. Similar past arrangements with the country included travel restrictions.

RELATED U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine

Barhoumi was originally detained because military prosecutors believed he was a jihadist bomb-maker working out of a safe house in the Punjab region of Pakistan. However, a court later ruled that the Pentagon had no jurisdiction over charges of providing material support to terrorism, which is a civilian offense.

Advertisement

The Periodic Review Board, a six-person Pentagon panel that considers the cases of military prisoners, cleared Barhoumi for release back to his home country in 2016. But the details of his release hadn't yet been ironed out when Trump took office and put a freeze on Guantánamo transfers, reversing his predecessor's policy of taking steps to close the prison.

Barhoumi's lawyer, Shayana Kadidal of the Center for Constitutional Rights, described his client as a peacekeeper between the prisoners and guards at Guantánamo.

RELATED Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance

"Our government owes Sufyian and his mother years of their lives back," Kadidal said in a statement. "I'm overjoyed that he will be home with his family, but I will dearly miss his constant good humor and empathy for the suffering of others in the utterly depressing environment of Guantánamo."

Kadidal is the third Guantánamo prisoner released under President Joe Biden.

The Cuba-based military prison has held approximately 780 people since 2002, the vast majority of which have since been transferred. Just 37 detainees remain, of which 18 are eligible for release to another country.

RELATED Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says

There are seven prisoners whose cases are eligible for case review while 10 are involved in a military commissions process and two have been convicted.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Bidens speak at commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware submarine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bidens speak at commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware submarine
April 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke at a closed ceremony to celebrate the commissioning of the USS Delaware submarine at the Port of Wilmington on Saturday.
New York mob hitman who killed 3 men escapes federal custody in Florida
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York mob hitman who killed 3 men escapes federal custody in Florida
April 2 (UPI) -- New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo, who killed three men and attempted to kill two other people, has escaped federal custody with less than a year of his sentence left after decades in prison.
Surge of moisture into northwestern U.S. to bring rain, snow
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Surge of moisture into northwestern U.S. to bring rain, snow
A renewed round of stormy weather is taking aim at the Northwest later this weekend and into early next week.
U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. to provide $300M in military equipment to Ukraine
April 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has announced another $300 million in military assistance for Ukraine more than a month after Russia's invasion.
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
April 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York has denied a request by Ghislaine Maxwell for a new trial three months after she was found guilty on sex trafficking charges.
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House to replace Don Young
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House to replace Don Young
April 1 (UPI) -- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin announced Friday that she would run in a special election for the U.S. House and has filed her campaign with the Federal Election Commission.
Kamala Harris stresses importance of small businesses in Mississippi visit
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Kamala Harris stresses importance of small businesses in Mississippi visit
April 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday visited Mississippi where she stressed the importance of small businesses to the economy and touted White House efforts to spur economic development.
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
April 1 (UPI) -- The job approval rating for the U.S. Congress remained low in March with 21% of Americans approving of lawmakers' performance and 76% of Americans disapproving, according to the latest Gallup poll.
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
April 1 (UPI) -- A lull in thunderstorm activity in Florida will begin Friday night and continue into the first thing Saturday morning over the region, but the quiet period is unlikely to hold through the weekend.
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
April 1 (UPI) -- Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired with her two children in her car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
Russian forces retreat from Kyiv region, Ukrainian military says
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
Zelensky alleges Russian troops are leaving mines in dead bodies
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
Judge denies new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement