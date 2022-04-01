Hit-and-run crash kills track athlete in Virginia, injures 4 others

April 1 (UPI) -- A collegiate athlete who was visiting Virginia for a track meet was killed and several others were injured late Thursday when they were run down by a car near the coast of Chesapeake Bay, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said the car was driving near Williamsburg when it ran into the group of five, who were running along the road.

Advertisement

All five runners -- members of the Milligan University cross country and track and field teams -- were taken to a hospital. Twenty-year-old Eli Cramer died of his injuries, officials said.

One of the other runners, 21-year-old Alex Mortimer, was seriously hurt. The other three do not have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later arrested a suspect, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, who they say fled the scene. He was arrested later after he crashed into a median nearby, police said.

Police said that Mancia, 26, was driving while intoxicated. He faces DUI-related charges of involuntary manslaughter, maiming, felony hit and run and reckless driving.

Milligan University is a small Christian university located in Milligan College, Tenn., about 90 miles northeast of Knoxville.

"The past 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a hole in our community," student government leader Chase McGlamery said in a statement posted to the school's website Friday.

"Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.

"Words cannot adequately describe the sorrow and heartbreak that is flowing rampantly across our campus today."

Cramer and his teammates were visiting Virginia for the Colonia Relays, a competition hosted by the College of William & Mary scheduled to begin Friday.