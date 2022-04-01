Trending
April 1, 2022 / 5:53 PM

U.S. stocks end first day of second quarter with gains

By Adam Schrader
Amazon labor organizer and worker Jason Anthony (C) addresses members of the media to update them on the vote count to unionize workers at the National Labor Relations Board offices in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday. Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the first day of the second quarter on Friday with gains after tumultuous trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 139.92 points up, or about 0.4% higher, while the S&P 500 ended 0.34% higher and the Nasdaq closed with a 0.29% gain.

Amazon closed slightly up after a historic union vote to unionize, and GameStop share prices slightly dropping after a frenzy over a stock split announcement.

Workers at an Amazon warehouse facility in the Staten Island borough of New York City secured enough votes Friday to successfully become the first of the company's employees to unionize, challenging the company's labor model.

The Amazon Labor Union is demanding that the company increase pay appropriate to the high cost of living in the Big Apple, as well as actual paid sick days, job security and a shuttle service for workers.

Amazon share were up 0.35% to $3,271.20 by the end of the day after mid-morning trading highs before the ballots began to be counted. Share prices had dipped by the mid-afternoon, but bounced back before trading closed.

Meanwhile, GameStop announced Thursday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company planned to request stockholder approval for a stock split, increasing the number of common stock shares available from 300 million to 1 billion.

The anticipated stock split, which would be the company's first in more than a decade, would lower the price for individual shares while keeping value the same.

GameStop share prices were up 8.57% this week and were trading at $165 at market close on Friday, despite recent drops in the company's net income as gamers move from buying physical games to online gaming and game purchases.

Last year, GameStop was among a group of so-called "meme stocks" that gained followings from investors from the subreddit r/WallStreetBets attempting to short squeeze hedge funds by driving the price of the shares up well above what they were believed to have been worth.

