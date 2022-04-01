Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2022 / 7:42 PM

Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car

By Adam Schrader
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
USA Womens Soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo stretches before a game against New Zealand at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 4, 2015. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired with her two children in her car.

Solo, 40, was arrested in Winston-Salem on Thursday and charged with impaired driving, child abuse and resisting arrest, the Winston-Salem Police Department told WGHP.

Advertisement

Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Solo was arrested after she was spotted by a bystander "passed out behind the wheel" in the parking lot of a business for more than an hour with the engine running and her two children in the back seat.

She was released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and has had her license revoked, according to WGHP.

RELATED Oregon's The Sports Bra is a new sports bar for women's sports

Her arrest was confirmed by her attorney Rich Nichols in a statement posted to the former athlete's Twitter account. Nichols said that Solo can't speak about the situation on his advice.

"She wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," the statement reads.

Advertisement

Solo, who served as goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national team from 2000 to 2016, won gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London. She also served as goalkeeper when the United States won the FIFA Women's World Cup championship in 2015.

RELATED Soccer: U.S. men clinch World Cup spot in loss to Costa Rica

She has been married to former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens since 2012 and the couple's two children, who are twins, were born in March 2020.

Stevens was arrested in November 2012 and charged with assault after police in Seattle were called to her home and found Solo with a contusion on her arm and her brother Marcus Solo had a black eye. However, charges against Stevens were later dropped.

Solo was then arrested in 2014 for allegedly hitting her half-sister and nephew, who suffered visible injuries, at her home outside Seattle and charged with two counts of domestic violence assault.

RELATED March Madness Final Fours, NASCAR, golf lead weekend sports schedule

During her arrest, Solo allegedly spewed profanity at cops, according to a police report obtained by ESPN in 2015.

"You're such a [expletive], you're scared of me because you know that if the handcuffs were off I'd kick your ass," Solo allegedly said.

Charges against Solo were eventually dismissed in January 2015 after a lack of support from the two alleged victims, but prosecutors appealed to have them reinstated. The charges were dismissed again in 2018 because the prosecution witnesses did not want to testify.

Advertisement

In January 2015, Solo was temporarily suspended from U.S. Soccer after she reportedly did not cooperate with police when Stevens was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Los Angeles.

Solo is scheduled to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, in May.

Latest Headlines

Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
April 1 (UPI) -- The job approval rating for the U.S. Congress remained low in March with 21% of Americans approving of lawmakers' performance and 76% of Americans disapproving, according to the latest Gallup poll.
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
April 1 (UPI) -- A lull in thunderstorm activity in Florida will begin Friday night and continue into the first thing Saturday morning over the region, but the quiet period is unlikely to hold through the weekend.
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
April 1 (UPI) -- American Express announced Friday that some customers may be unable to access some services online due to a "systems issue."
U.S. stocks end first day of second quarter with gains
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stocks end first day of second quarter with gains
April 1 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the first day of the second quarter Friday with gains after tumultuous trading.
Reports: Jen Psaki in talks to take job with MSNBC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Jen Psaki in talks to take job with MSNBC
April 1 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to depart the White House for a job with MSNBC in the near future, unnamed sources familiar with the plans said Friday.
Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots
April 1 (UPI) -- An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to bringing several Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday, the Justice Department announced.
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Friday to legalize recreational marijuana by a count of 220-204.
CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration
April 1 (UPI) -- The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday decided to end Title 42 -- an immigration policy that suspends the right to introduce migrants into the United States due to anti-COVID-19 policies.
Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union
April 1 (UPI) -- Workers at an Amazon warehouse facility on New York's Staten Island made history on Friday as they secured enough votes to successfully form a union that now poses a direct challenge to the company's labor model.
Orange County DA facing new lawsuits alleging retaliation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Orange County DA facing new lawsuits alleging retaliation
April 1 (UPI) -- Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer is facing three new lawsuits, alleging retaliation against employees who reported sexual harassment, according to court documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement