Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2022 / 2:45 PM

House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill

By Simon Druker
1/3
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act Friday, which would legalize cannabis on a federal level, and expunge related non-violent criminal convictions. File Photo by Pixabay

April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Friday to legalize recreational marijuana by a count of 220-204.

"The House just passed a bill that would legalize marijuana and expunge marijuana-related convictions and arrests. I was proud to support it," Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Ryan, a nine-term Democratic congressman, co-chairs the House Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus.

"I have seen first hand the devastating impacts of our current marijuana policy and the irreparable harm it's doing, particularly to Black Ohioans and people of color. No person should be sentenced to a lifetime of hardship because of a marijuana arrest. If we are truly a nation that believes in second chances, our federal marijuana laws must change," wrote Ryan.

RELATED Study: Secondhand smoke from marijuana bong generates high pollutant levels

The bill was passed almost entirely along party lines.

Advertisement

Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in supporting the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, which would also create a process to expunge non-violent marijuana criminal convictions and review criminal sentences for offenders.

RELATED Cypress Hill doc shows band as 'beautiful trainwrecks'

Florida's Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast joined California's Tom McClintock to give the bill its Republican support.

The legislation would also impose a federal tax on marijuana and allow the government to provide loans to cannabis businesses.

Rep. Barbara Lee called the bill an important step in the fight against racial injustice.

RELATED FBI agent: Militia sought explosives in plot to kidnap Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"Make no mistake: Yes, it IS a racial justice bill...We must end this failed policy of marijuana prohibition, which has led to the shattering of so many lives-primarily Black and Brown people," said Lee, a 12-term Democrat from California.

"A country where Black and Latino people serve harsh sentences while others make millions in profit from cannabis is unjust. Today, I'm voting to end the criminalization of marijuana and begin investing in affected communities with the MORE Act," she wrote on Twitter.

The issue now heads the Senate.

RELATED Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins may have died from drug overdose, officials indicate

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is working with fellow Democrats to introduce a marijuana legalization bill into the Senate as soon as this spring.

Advertisement

It's not clear if he'll have the 60 votes required to pass the legislation.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, often seen as a swing vote on certain issues, has voiced concerns over the idea of legalizing marijuana amid the ongoing opioid crisis.

This isn't the first time a similar act has passed the House of Representatives.

A 2020 act would have removed marijuana from the list of scheduled substances but the legislation failed to get through the Senate.

A total of 18 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., currently allow marijuana for non-medical use.

Latest Headlines

Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots
April 1 (UPI) -- An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to bringing several Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday, the Justice Department announced.
CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration
April 1 (UPI) -- The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday decided to end Title 42 -- an immigration policy that suspends the right to introduce migrants into the United States due to anti-COVID-19 policies.
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
April 1 (UPI) -- American Express announced Friday that some customers may be unable to log in to their accounts due to a "systems issue."
Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union
April 1 (UPI) -- Workers at an Amazon warehouse facility on New York's Staten Island made history on Friday as they secured enough votes to successfully form a union that now poses a direct challenge to the company's labor model.
Orange County DA facing new lawsuits alleging retaliation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Orange County DA facing new lawsuits alleging retaliation
April 1 (UPI) -- Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer is facing three new lawsuits, alleging retaliation against employees who reported sexual harassment, according to court documents.
Delta flight forced to make emergency landing in Denver after windscreen cracks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Delta flight forced to make emergency landing in Denver after windscreen cracks
April 1 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight headed from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., had to make an emergency landing just a short period into the flight on Thursday after the plane's windscreen became heavily cracked.
Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels
April 1 (UPI) -- A month after shattering expectations on Wall Street, the Labor Department on Friday underwhelmed just a little bit with its March jobs report -- showing about 60,000 fewer than expected.
Hit-and-run crash kills track athlete in Virginia, injures 4 others
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hit-and-run crash kills track athlete in Virginia, injures 4 others
April 1 (UPI) -- A collegiate athlete who was visiting Virginia for a track meet was killed and several others were injured late Thursday when they were run down by a car near the coast of Chesapeake Bay, authorities said.
Transportation Dept. announces new fuel efficiency standards
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Transportation Dept. announces new fuel efficiency standards
April 1 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Friday new fuel economy standards, effectively rolling back more lenient rules for future vehicles set under President Donald Trump.
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
April 1 (UPI) -- On Friday, the National Archives released detailed results from one of the most anticipated Census counts in history -- which provides a "window into history" and a snapshot of America in the middle of the 20th century.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement