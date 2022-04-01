Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2022 / 8:20 PM

Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance

By Adam Schrader
Gallup: 76% of Americans disapprove of Congress' performance
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on March 23. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The job approval rating for the U.S. Congress remained low in March with 21% of Americans approving of lawmakers' performance and 76% of Americans disapproving, according to the latest Gallup poll.

Those figures have remained relatively constant since October amid falling Democratic support for Democrats in Congress, Gallup noted. The overall congressional approval rating had reached a 12-year high of 36% in March 2021 after the party took control of both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

The approval rating among Democrats alone had surged to 61% between December 2020 and February 2021 but fell to 26% by January and has since increased to 35%.

Five percent of Republicans approve of the congressional job performance while 93% disapprove.

The poll was conducted before the tumultuous Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

President Joe Biden's approval rating has also fallen to the lowest levels of his presidency over concern for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, an NBC poll found Sunday.

Forty percent of those who responded to the survey said they approved of Biden's job performance overall, the poll results show. His job approval rating has gradually fallen since April 2021 when 53% of Americans said they approved of his performance.

Advertisement

However, that poll was conducted between March 18-22 before Biden criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he "cannot remain in power" during a speech in Poland last weekend amid the war in Ukraine.

This Week in Washington

Jared Bernstein (R), member of the Council of Economic Advisers, joined by Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Friday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Read More

CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration Economy adds 431,000 jobs in March; jobless rate, unemployed near prepandemic levels Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause

Latest Headlines

Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Gusty thunderstorms to drench much of Florida during 1st weekend of April
April 1 (UPI) -- A lull in thunderstorm activity in Florida will begin Friday night and continue into the first thing Saturday morning over the region, but the quiet period is unlikely to hold through the weekend.
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in car
April 1 (UPI) -- Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been arrested in North Carolina and charged with driving while impaired with her two children in her car.
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
American Express says technical difficulties affecting site, app
April 1 (UPI) -- American Express announced Friday that some customers may be unable to access some services online due to a "systems issue."
U.S. stocks end first day of second quarter with gains
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stocks end first day of second quarter with gains
April 1 (UPI) -- The three major stock indexes in the United States ended the first day of the second quarter Friday with gains after tumultuous trading.
Reports: Jen Psaki in talks to take job with MSNBC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Jen Psaki in talks to take job with MSNBC
April 1 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to depart the White House for a job with MSNBC in the near future, unnamed sources familiar with the plans said Friday.
Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man sentenced to 46 months for bringing Molotov cocktails to D.C. during riots
April 1 (UPI) -- An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to bringing several Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday, the Justice Department announced.
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
April 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Friday to legalize recreational marijuana by a count of 220-204.
CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC announces end to Title 42, a Trump-era policy blocking migration
April 1 (UPI) -- The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday decided to end Title 42 -- an immigration policy that suspends the right to introduce migrants into the United States due to anti-COVID-19 policies.
Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon workers on Staten Island make history, secure votes for union
April 1 (UPI) -- Workers at an Amazon warehouse facility on New York's Staten Island made history on Friday as they secured enough votes to successfully form a union that now poses a direct challenge to the company's labor model.
Orange County DA facing new lawsuits alleging retaliation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Orange County DA facing new lawsuits alleging retaliation
April 1 (UPI) -- Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer is facing three new lawsuits, alleging retaliation against employees who reported sexual harassment, according to court documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
House of Representatives passes marijuana legalization bill
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
Red Cross unable to reach Mariupol, Ukraine; turns back
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
America in 1950: U.S. releases gold mine of Census data after 72-year waiting period
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
Japan hits North Korea with new sanctions over missile launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement