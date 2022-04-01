Pennsylvania officer killed, 2 injured in Lebanon shooting

April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting that erupted while they were responding to a domestic disturbance situation in the city of Lebanon, authorities and officials said.

During a brief press conference, Sherry Capello, the mayor of Lebanon, a city located about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia, said the officers were responding to a residence in the 1100 block of Forest Street at about 3:36 p.m. Thursday, with shots fired and officers down being report less than an hour later.

The injured officers were transported to local hospitals and were listed in stable condition though one of them is considered to be critical.

"At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the wellbeing of the other members of our police department," the mayor said. "This is an incredibly difficult moment for everyone."

A White 32-year-old man who was the subject of the domestic disturbance call was also killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.

"As one can only imagine, it is clearly a traumatic event," he said. "Our guys are strong but we're human and we have families and people were injured today. We're all affected by this and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer in this country we'll get through it."

The Lebanon County district attorney's office is conducting the investigator.

The names of the officers were not released to the public, Breiner said, adding that the slain officer's family has been notified.