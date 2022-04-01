Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2022 / 2:59 AM

Pennsylvania officer killed, 2 injured in Lebanon shooting

By Darryl Coote

April 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting that erupted while they were responding to a domestic disturbance situation in the city of Lebanon, authorities and officials said.

During a brief press conference, Sherry Capello, the mayor of Lebanon, a city located about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia, said the officers were responding to a residence in the 1100 block of Forest Street at about 3:36 p.m. Thursday, with shots fired and officers down being report less than an hour later.

Advertisement

The injured officers were transported to local hospitals and were listed in stable condition though one of them is considered to be critical.

"At this time we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the wellbeing of the other members of our police department," the mayor said. "This is an incredibly difficult moment for everyone."

RELATED 12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school

A White 32-year-old man who was the subject of the domestic disturbance call was also killed in the shooting, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner said.

"As one can only imagine, it is clearly a traumatic event," he said. "Our guys are strong but we're human and we have families and people were injured today. We're all affected by this and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer in this country we'll get through it."

Advertisement

The Lebanon County district attorney's office is conducting the investigator.

RELATED Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3

The names of the officers were not released to the public, Breiner said, adding that the slain officer's family has been notified.

RELATED 1 dead, 27 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show

Latest Headlines

12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school
March 31 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing another 12-year-old at a South Carolina middle school on Thursday.
U.S. Navy to name future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Navy to name future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that it will name a future ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of her tenure on the nation's highest court and her work as a women's rights activist.
House Democrats pass bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House Democrats pass bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month
March 31 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to cap the cost of insulin for most Americans at $35 a month despite Republicans arguing the bill will stifle innovation.
Judge strikes down New York's congressional map drawn with 'political bias'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge strikes down New York's congressional map drawn with 'political bias'
March 31 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Thursday blocked the state's new congressional map, ruling that the Democrat-led legislature drew it with "political bias."
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
March 31 (UPI) -- Hormel has issued a recall for certain varieties of Skippy peanut butter after some jars were found to contain small metal fragments.
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will allow Americans to select "X" as their gender on their U.S. passport applications starting next month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility
March 31 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider said that laws targeting transgender youth are "really scary" but encouraged young people to "hang in there" as she visited the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility.
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law
March 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that portions of a Florida voting measure signed into law last year are unconstitutional and blocked multiple provisions from taking effect.
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
March 31 (UPI) -- Preventing transgender or non-binary youth from receiving gender-affirming care may encroach on federal constitutional protections, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service
March 31 (UPI) -- Americans honored the life of labor activist César Chávez on what would have been his 95th birthday with events and acts of service across the country Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement