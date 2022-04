American Express said technical difficulties were affecting accounts and phones. File Photo by Nadalina/Shutterstock

April 1 (UPI) -- American Express announced Friday that some customers may be unable to log in to their accounts due to a "systems issue." The company provided few details about the cause of the problem nor how long it should take to resolve the issue. Advertisement

"We're experiencing a systems issue resulting in some card members being unable to access products & services on web & mobile app, leading to possibly longer-than-usual hold times," the company tweeted just before noon EDT. "We're working to resolve the issues & apologize to our customers for any inconvenience."

An additional message on American Express' website said it was experiencing "technical difficulties" that was affecting phone services.