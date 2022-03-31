HHS chief says part of almost $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics

1/4

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra follows other top government officials who have testified in Congress about their departments' fiscal needs for 2023. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's top health officer will appear in Congress on Thursday to testify about the billions of dollars that the administration wants next year to fund efforts related to issues such as Medicare, the opioid crisis and the fourth year of dealing with COVID-19. Biden unveiled his $5.8 trillion budget on Monday, which includes close to $2 trillion for the Health and Human Services Department -- $127.3 billion in discretionary budget authority and $1.7 trillion in mandatory HHS funding for fiscal 2023. Advertisement

All presidents' budgets are merely requests, and it's up to Congress to decide how much to spend and where to put the money.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will appear before the House appropriations committee on Thursday and will detail some of what those hundreds of billions of dollars would go into.

Becerra is the latest official to appear in Congress this week to expound on the president's budget, which is customary after all presidents lay out their fiscal requests for the coming year. His hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Becerra detailed some of his department's plans on the day Biden announced his budget request.

"Budgets are about more than dollars. They're about values. And the president's budget is a reflection of our values as a nation," Becerra said in a statement Monday.

"From addressing health disparities to strengthening behavioral health to investing in our children, this budget will help turn hardship into hope for millions of families. And it will ensure we can fulfill our department's crucial mission of improving the health and well-being of the American people."

Becerra's department said that Biden's 2023 budget includes almost $82 billion in funding for preparedness and response efforts in agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration. The funds are intended for them to prepare for and respond rapidly to future health challenges such as new pandemics and other high-consequence biological threats.

The proposal places a particular emphasis on substance use disorder programs and mental health -- an issue that's seen somewhat of a renaissance in the past couple years due to incidents of gun-related violence and its impact on professional athletes like Olympians Michael Phelps and Simone Biles and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Biden's budget calls for about $52 billion over the next 10 years to improve behavioral health, including several billion for a new Mental Health Transformation Fund to expand access to services by developing a workforce and expanding service.

Almost $40 billion would go toward improving access to mental health coverage through Medicare and Medicaid and $4 billion would permanently extend funding for Community Mental Health Care centers.

For the opioid crisis, the department would allocate more than $10 billion for discretionary funding for programs that address addiction and overdose-related activities.

Also, money from Biden's budget would go toward removing the word "abuse" from the official names of federal agencies to remove harmful stigmas and stereotypes. For example, changing the National Institute on Drug Abuse to the National Institute on Drugs and Addiction. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism would be rebranded as the National Institute on Alcohol Effects and Alcohol-Associated Disorders.

"Individuals do not choose to 'abuse' drugs and alcohol; they suffer from a disease known as addiction," the department said.

"It is a high priority for this administration to move past outdated and stigmatizing language that is harmful to the individuals and families that suffer from addiction."

So far this week, White House budget director Shalanda Young and U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, who asked for an additional $105 million to hire more officers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

