March 31, 2022 / 8:06 PM

U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April

By Danielle Haynes

March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will allow Americans to select "X" as their gender on their U.S. passport applications starting next month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.

Starting April 11, Americans who identify as non-binary, intersex or gender non-conforming can choose "X" instead of male or female on their passport applications. Applicants won't have to submit any medical documentation, even if their selected gender differs from that on their other identity documents, Blinken said.

"The [State] Department is setting a precedent as the first federal government agency to offer the X gender marker on an identity document," Blinken said. "We continue to work closely with our federal government partners to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity."

Blinken said the "X" option will be available on other forms of documentation in 2023.

The State Department made the announcement on International Transgender Day of Visibility, which was marked by a visit from Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider in the White House press briefing room.

LGBTQ advocates praised the Biden administration's decision to include the third gender option on passports when it was announced in July.

"It is a critical recognition by the government that we ourselves are the arbiters of who we are," said Charlie Arrowood from the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund Name Change Project.

A reporter takes notes as Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese speaks at a press briefing after President Joe Biden announced he would release one million barrels of oil per day to counter high energy prices at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

