Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 3:37 PM

Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause

By Danielle Haynes
1/5
Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause
Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash, (R) and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., are among the eight Democrats who signed a letter calling on President Joe Biden to continue a pause in student loan repayment. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday called on President Joe Biden to again extend the pause on federal student loan payments and consider a cancellation of student debt.

In a letter to the president, the members of Congress urged the administration to put off restarting student loan repayments until at least the end of the year.

Advertisement

The Trump administration first enacted the pause on payments and interest in March 2020 to help those economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pause has been extended multiple times since then, with repayments now set to begin May 1.

"The payment pause has been a significant federal investment throughout the pandemic, providing essential relief to millions of families during the economic and public health crisis and saving them an average of $393 per month," the request said.

RELATED Biden taps millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices

The letter was signed by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York; Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Alex Padilla, D-Calif. and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; and Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.

The pause in federal student loan repayment meant some 37 million borrowers haven't had to pay an estimated $195 billion in payments since March 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has faced calls from some lawmakers to cancel student debt entirely or partially. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced in February President Joe Biden asked the Justice Department to review whether he had the legal authority to do so.

RELATED HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics

This Week in Washington

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness (L) and Vice President Kamala Harris hold a news conference following a bilateral meeting in the Vice President's ceremonial office on Wednesday. The meeting was held in honor of the 60th anniversary of U.S. and Jamaica establishing diplomatic ties. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing

Latest Headlines

Civil Rights groups sue over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Civil Rights groups sue over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
March 31 (UPI) -- A group of civil rights organizations on Thursday sued Florida over its controversial "Don't Say Gay" law, calling it "cruel" and a "grave abuse of power."
Biden taps millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden taps millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices
March 31 (UPI) -- As the cost of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic reserve.
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
The potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central U.S. through Wednesday night will next focus its energy on a dozen states in in the East.
HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is continuing to prepare for life after the COVID-19 pandemic while building a framework for the next potential pandemic, Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll vote 'no' for Supreme Court nominee Jackson
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll vote 'no' for Supreme Court nominee Jackson
March 31 (UPI) -- In a move that surprised no one Thursday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court -- although his opposition will ultimately be purely symbolic.
U.S. inflation, including energy and food prices, rose 6.4% in February
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. inflation, including energy and food prices, rose 6.4% in February
March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures index was up in February by 6.4% compared with February 2021. That's the highest in 40 years.
DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral
March 31 (UPI) -- Federal security officials said Thursday that screening procedures at U.S. airports will soon be more gender-neutral, and some passports will include an additional box indicating a traveler's gender.
Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed
March 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor was killed and two others were injured late on Wednesday when their reconnaissance aircraft plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast near the Virginia-Maryland border, military officials said.
White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives
March 31 (UPI) -- With transgender rights under attack in some states, the White House on Thursday recognized Transgender Day of Visibility, meant to celebrate transgender people around the country.
Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts
The Atlantic hurricane season is two months away, but AccuWeather forecasters released predictions, noting that there is a high chance for a preseason storm to develop and that another active tropical season is expected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement