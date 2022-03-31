Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 5:26 AM

Nine charged with conspiring to blockade D.C. abortion clinic

By Darryl Coote

March 31 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have indicted nine anti-abortion protesters on charges of conspiring to forcefully prevent people from accessing a Washington, D.C., reproductive healthcare clinic while live-streaming their alleged crime online.

According to the indictment announced Wednesday, the nine people traveled to Washington from various northeast and mid-western states on Oct. 22, 2020, to obstruct access to the clinic, which provided abortions, among other services.

Advertisement

The federal prosecutors said the conspiracy was orchestrated by 28-year-old Lauren Handy of Alexandria, Va.

Handy is accused of making a 9 a.m., Oct 20, 2020, appointment at the unidentified clinic under the name of Hazel Jenkins to gain access to the facility.

RELATED Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

When the clinic opened and a medical specialist unlocked the door, Handy and seven of the co-conspirators "forcefully pushed through the clinic door," causing the employee to sprain her ankle, the indictment states.

Once inside, several of the co-conspirators under the direction of Handy began blockading the clinic's entrances before which they sat in chairs that they chained and roped themselves to while two other co-conspirators went to a hallway to block the employee entrance to the facility.

When a patient arrived at the clinic for their scheduled health service, the individual was barred from entering. The patient then tried to access the facility through the employee entrance where they were again blocked by co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said.

Advertisement
RELATED Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions

While this was occurring, a ninth conspirator identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Darnel of Arlington, Va., was standing outside the clinic and live-streamed their blockade, according to the indictment.

"As he broadcast the conspirators blockading the entrances to the clinic, Darnel stated, in part, '[T]he rescuers are doing their job. They're not allowing women to enter the abortion clinic. As long as they're in there, no women can go in to kill their children.'"

Along with Handy and Darnel, the other defendants have been identified as Jay Smith, 32, of Freeport, N.Y.; Paula Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Mass.; Jean Marshall, 72, of Kingston, Mass.; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, N.Y.; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden Mich.; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx N.Y., and Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, N.J.

RELATED Idaho governor signs into law Texas-modeled abortion ban

They have been charged with one count of conspiracy against rights and one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and each face up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $350,000.

Latest Headlines

FEC fines DNC, Clinton's 2016 election campaign over violating disclosure rules
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FEC fines DNC, Clinton's 2016 election campaign over violating disclosure rules
March 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Election Commission has fined the Democratic National Committee and Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign a combined $113,000 for not properly disclosing funds spent on opposition research.
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
March 31 (UPI) -- The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said.
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
March 30 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a trio of controversial bills to ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports, minors from undergoing gender reassignment surgery and some abortions.
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
March 30 (UPI) -- In the last 24 hours, a small percentage of Russian troops surrounding Kyiv have started to relocate northwest of the besieged city, the Pentagon said.
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
March 30 (UPI) -- A judge tossed out an attempt to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's historic Jackson Park over concerns it would adversely impact the environment.
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID-19 risk warning for cruise ships on Wednesday.
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
March 30 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the right-wing media company Infowars, was declared to be in contempt of court, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
March 30 (UPI) -- The chief of the Capitol Police asked Congress Wednesday for an additional $105.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year in order to increase its ranks and enact a gradual reopening of the Capitol.
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
March 30 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found that 72% of Americans have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's handling of international affairs as his country fights a Russian invasion.
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement