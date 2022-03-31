Nine charged with conspiring to blockade D.C. abortion clinic

March 31 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have indicted nine anti-abortion protesters on charges of conspiring to forcefully prevent people from accessing a Washington, D.C., reproductive healthcare clinic while live-streaming their alleged crime online.

According to the indictment announced Wednesday, the nine people traveled to Washington from various northeast and mid-western states on Oct. 22, 2020, to obstruct access to the clinic, which provided abortions, among other services.

Advertisement

The federal prosecutors said the conspiracy was orchestrated by 28-year-old Lauren Handy of Alexandria, Va.

Handy is accused of making a 9 a.m., Oct 20, 2020, appointment at the unidentified clinic under the name of Hazel Jenkins to gain access to the facility.

When the clinic opened and a medical specialist unlocked the door, Handy and seven of the co-conspirators "forcefully pushed through the clinic door," causing the employee to sprain her ankle, the indictment states.

Once inside, several of the co-conspirators under the direction of Handy began blockading the clinic's entrances before which they sat in chairs that they chained and roped themselves to while two other co-conspirators went to a hallway to block the employee entrance to the facility.

When a patient arrived at the clinic for their scheduled health service, the individual was barred from entering. The patient then tried to access the facility through the employee entrance where they were again blocked by co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said.

Advertisement

While this was occurring, a ninth conspirator identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Darnel of Arlington, Va., was standing outside the clinic and live-streamed their blockade, according to the indictment.

"As he broadcast the conspirators blockading the entrances to the clinic, Darnel stated, in part, '[T]he rescuers are doing their job. They're not allowing women to enter the abortion clinic. As long as they're in there, no women can go in to kill their children.'"

Along with Handy and Darnel, the other defendants have been identified as Jay Smith, 32, of Freeport, N.Y.; Paula Harlow, 73, of Kingston, Mass.; Jean Marshall, 72, of Kingston, Mass.; John Hinshaw, 67, of Levittown, N.Y.; Heather Idoni, 61, of Linden Mich.; William Goodman, 52, of Bronx N.Y., and Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, N.J.

They have been charged with one count of conspiracy against rights and one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and each face up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $350,000.