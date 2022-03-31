Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 1:06 PM

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll vote 'no' for Supreme Court nominee Jackson

By Simon Druker
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., greets Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in his office on Capitol Hill. If confirmed Jackson will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and become the first Black woman to serve on the court. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- In a move that surprised no one Thursday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said that he will vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court -- although his opposition will ultimately be purely symbolic.

The longtime senator from South Carolina made the announcement on the Senate floor and later in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

"After a thorough review of Judge Jackson's record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the radical left, and I will vote no," he said.

Graham flatly told Jackson during confirmation hearings last week that he preferred to see South Carolina federal judge J. Michelle Childs get the Supreme Court nomination to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer. Childs was on President Joe Biden's short list, along with Jackson.

RELATED GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

"My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes," Graham said in a tweet.

"I find Judge Jackson to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position. However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate."

RELATED Senate panel to meet to review Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS nomination

At a confirmation hearing last week, representatives of the American Bar Association rejected GOP accusations that Jackson has been lenient in sentencing in the past, saying that the claim is not supported by their investigation. They also said that they found no political biases with Jackson, who's now an appellate judge in the U.S. Circuit Court of the District of Columbia Circuit.

Graham, incidentally, voted for Jackson less than a year ago when Biden nominated her for the circuit court -- something that's almost sure to revive frequent criticisms that Graham "flip flops" on various issues. He vehemently opposed Donald Trump when he announced his White House run in 2015, and later became one of his biggest supporters.

Advertisement

In 2016, Graham supported ignoring Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination by then-President Barack Obama, arguing that the high court vacancy was too close to a presidential election. Four years later, he went back on that claim and voted to confirm Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court -- about a month before the election.

RELATED Swing voter Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote to confirm Jackson for Supreme Court

Graham's opposition will do little to stop Jackson's confirmation. Only a simple majority, 51 votes, is required and at least one Republican senator has already said that she will vote to confirm her.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. -- a moderate Democrat who often votes with Republicans -- has also said that he will vote for Jackson.

"In recent years, senators on both sides of the aisle have gotten away from what I perceive to be the appropriate process for evaluating judicial nominees," Collins said Wednesday.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is also said to be considering a "yea" vote for Jackson to ascend to the Supreme Court.

The Senate judiciary committee is scheduled to vote on Jackson's nomination Monday, which would be followed by a full Senate vote. In confirmed, Jackson will join the high court bench after its current term ends in June.

Advertisement

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court

American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary member Ann Claire Williams, a witness during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on March 24, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
The potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central U.S. through Wednesday night will next focus its energy on a dozen states in in the East.
HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is continuing to prepare for life after the COVID-19 pandemic while building a framework for the next potential pandemic, Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday.
U.S. inflation, including energy and food prices, rose 6.4% in February
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. inflation, including energy and food prices, rose 6.4% in February
March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures index was up in February by 6.4% compared with February 2021. That's the highest in 40 years.
DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral
March 31 (UPI) -- Federal security officials said Thursday that screening procedures at U.S. airports will soon be more gender-neutral, and some passports will include an additional box indicating a traveler's gender.
Biden to tap millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to tap millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices
March 31 (UPI) -- As the cost of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon across the U.S., President Biden will order the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's petroleum reserve, according to news reports.
Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed
March 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor was killed and two others were injured late on Wednesday when their reconnaissance aircraft plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast near the Virginia-Maryland border, military officials said.
White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives
March 31 (UPI) -- With transgender rights under attack in some states, the White House on Thursday recognized Transgender Day of Visibility, meant to celebrate transgender people around the country.
Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts
The Atlantic hurricane season is two months away, but AccuWeather forecasters released predictions, noting that there is a high chance for a preseason storm to develop and that another active tropical season is expected.
Nine charged with conspiring to blockade D.C. abortion clinic
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Nine charged with conspiring to blockade D.C. abortion clinic
March 31 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have indicted nine people on charges of conspiring to forcefully prevent people from accessing a Washington, D.C., reproductive healthcare clinic while live-streaming their alleged crime online.
FEC fines DNC, Clinton's 2016 election campaign over violating disclosure rules
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FEC fines DNC, Clinton's 2016 election campaign over violating disclosure rules
March 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Election Commission has fined the Democratic National Committee and Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign a combined $113,000 for not properly disclosing funds spent on opposition research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement