U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Biden to tap millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices, reports say

By Clyde Hughes
California has the United States' most expensive gas at about $5.90 per gallon, followed by Nevada ($5.24) and Hawaii ($5.20). The least expensive gas is in the Midwest. A number of factors influence the cost of gasoline at the pump -- mainly state taxes and proximity to refineries.

March 31 (UPI) -- As the cost of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon across the United States, President Joe Biden will order the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, according to news reports Thursday.

CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Biden will announce the move on Thursday afternoon during an update on controlling gas prices.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the remarks at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The White House said Biden's announcement will detail efforts to reduce the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "hike on energy prices" related to the war in Ukraine, which has led to a chain reaction of disruptions in the global energy sector.

Earlier this month, Biden announced an embargo of Russian-produced oil that banned imports in the United States. While experts say that the ban has had some effect on U.S. prices, the effect is limited because Russian oil has traditionally accounted for a small portion of domestic gas imports.

According to the reports, Biden's order will spring hundreds of thousands of extra barrels per day from the national reserve for several months.

It's estimated that the strategic U.S. reserve -- an emergency stockpile of oil stored in underground tanks in the Gulf Coast area -- has about 560 million barrels and the government rarely taps the source unless prompted by an emergency. The reserve can hold more than 700 million barrels.

Gas prices in the United States have seen a wild swing upward over the past several months -- due mainly to rising inflation, analysts say, and partly due to the Russian war in Ukraine.

According to AAA, the national average is presently $4.22 per gallon -- up from $3.61 a month ago and $2.87 a year ago.

The cost of Brent crude, which is the international benchmark, was about $105 per barrel at the start of Thursday -- and West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was about $101. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
California has the United States' most expensive gas at about $5.90 per gallon, followed by Nevada ($5.24) and Hawaii ($5.20). The least expensive gas is in the Midwest. A number of factors influence the cost of gasoline at the pump -- mainly state taxes and proximity to refineries.

Reports of Biden's move had a swift impact on oil futures on Wall Street early Thursday.

May futures for Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined by close to 6% to around $105 per barrel at the start of Thursday -- and futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, also slid by more than 5% to about $101.

The website Gas Buddy said on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil inventories have decreased by 3.4 million barrels to about 410 million, or about 14% below the five-year average for this time of year.

With Biden's expected move on Thursday, there could be a release of 180 million barrels from the strategic reserve to help control the spike in prices.

The president made a similar move last fall and ordered 50 million barrels from the strategic reserve to stabilize gas prices. At the time, Biden noted that the extra oil "will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight."

"It will take time, but before long, you should see the price of gas drop where you fill up your tank," he said. "And in the longer term, we will reduce our reliance on oil as we shift to clean energy."

This Week in Washington

White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield responds to questions from reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday. Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI | License Photo

